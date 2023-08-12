Las Palmas vs Mallorca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Las Palmas vs Mallorca Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Las Palmas vs Mallorca match for the LaLiga.
What time is the Las Palmas vs Mallorca match for LaLiga 2023?
This is the start time of the game Las Palmas vs Mallorca of August 12th in several countries:
Argentina: 1:30 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 1:30 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Colombia: 11:30 AM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Ecuador: 11:30 AM on DIRECTV Sports App.
United States (ET): 1:30 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 6:30 PM on Movistar+ and DAZN.
Mexico: 11:30 AM on Blue To Go Video Everywhere and Sky HD.
Paraguay: 1:30 PM.
Peru: 12:30 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Uruguay: 1:30 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Last lineup ofMallorca
These were the players who started last game:
Leo Román, Antonio Raíllo, Copete, Martin Valjent, Jaume Costa, Pablo Maffeo, Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Manu Morlanes, Dani Rodríguez, Vedat Muriqi and Lee Kang-in.
Last lineup of Las Palmas
These were the players who started last game:
Álvaro Valles, Alex Suárez, Saúl Coco, Fabio González, Sergi Cardona, Álvaro Lemos, Kirian Rodríguez, Enzo Loiodice, Jonathan Viera, Pejiño and Sandro Ramírez.
Mallorca players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Mallorca's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Las Palmas. The player from Kosovo Vedat Muriqi (#7) is a great striker who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the pitch. His ability to control the ball and generate plays have been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Dani Rodríguez (#14) is another very important on-court play distributor, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, the 27-year-old goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in LaLiga, his height allows him to save almost any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Saturday.
Mallorca in the tournament
Mallorca seeks to start the 2023-2024 season of LaLiga (first division of Spanish football) well, last tournament they finished in ninth position in the general table with 14 games won, 8 tied and 16 lost, getting 50 points. His goal this season is to be among the first 7 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Mallorca's objective for this game is to be able to win and thus get closer to their goal, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on May 28, it resulted in a 3-0 defeat against Barcelona at the Spotify Camp Nou and that way they got another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Las Palmas
The next three players are considered key to Las Palmas United's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Mallorca. Spanish player Sandro Ramírez (#9) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Viera (#21) is another very important on-field play distributor and is the team's biggest assister in LaLiga. At his young age he has accomplished a lot and is an important part of the team. Lastly, the 26-year-old goalkeeper Álvaro Valles (#13) is one of the best goalkeepers in LaLiga. His height allows him to save any ball and it is very important for his team not to concede a goal on Saturday.
Las Palmas in the tournament
The Las Palmas soccer team seeks to start the 2023-2024 season of LaLiga (First Soccer Division of Spain) well. Last tournament they finished in second position in the general table of the second division with 18 wins, 18 draws and 6 lost getting 72 points. Las Palmas seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will become champions. Their last game was on July 26, ending in a 2-1 loss against Espanyol at the Estadio Gran Canaria and thus they got another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Gran Canaria Stadium is located in the city of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 32,392 spectators and is the home of Unión Deportiva Las Palmas. It was inaugurated on May 8, 2003 and is one of the oldest stadiums in Spain.