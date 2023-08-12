Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch German Super Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig German Super Cup match.
What time is the Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig match for German Super Cup Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig of May 26th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 12:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 8:45 PM.
Mexico: 12:45 PM.
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Last lineup of RB Leipzig
These were the players who started last game:
Leo Román, Antonio Raíllo, Copete, Martin Valjent, Jaume Costa, Pablo Maffeo, Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Manu Morlanes, Dani Rodríguez, Vedat Muriqi and Lee Kang-in.
Last lineup of Bayern Munich
These were the players who started last game:
Manuel Neuer, Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies, Benjamin Pavard, Jamal Musiala, Marcel Sabitzer, Joshua Kimmich, Sadio Mané, Leroy Sané and Kingsley Coman.
RB Leipzig Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to RB Leipzig's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the match against Bayern Munich. Timo Werner's player (#11) is a great striker who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the pitch. His ability to control the ball and generate plays have been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Dani Olmo (#7) is another very important on-court play dealer, his great ball control making him the team's biggest assister. Finally, the 27-year-old goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland (#13) is one of the best goalkeepers in the German Super Cup, his height allows him to save almost any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
RB Leipzig in the tournament
RB Leipzig seeks to win the German Super Cup, the last Bundesliga tournament they finished in third position in the general table with 20 games won, 6 tied and 8 lost, getting 66 points. His goal this season is to be among the first 7 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. The objective of RB Leipzig for this game is to be able to win and thus get closer to their objective, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on July 25, it resulted in a 2-1 defeat against Udinese at Friuli and thus they got another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Bayern Munich Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Bayern Munich United's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against RB Leipzig. The player Serge Gnabry (#7) is the creative of the team, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Jamal Musiala (#42) is another all-important on-pitch distributor and is the team's biggest assister in the German Super Cup. At his young age he has accomplished a lot and he is an important part of the team. Finally, the 26-year-old goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the German Super Cup, his height allows him to be a stopper for any ball and it is very important for his team not to concede a goal on Saturday .v
Bayern Munich in the tournament
The Bayern Munich soccer team seeks to win the German Super Cup, the last Bundesliga tournament they finished in the first position of the second division general table with 21 games won, 8 tied and 5 lost, getting 71 points. Bayern Munich seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win all possible games and they will become champions. Their last game was on August 7, ending in a 4-2 win against AS Monaco at the Allianz Arena and thus they secured another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Allianz Arena is located in the city of Munich, Germany. It will host this match, has a capacity of 75,024 spectators and is the home of Bayern Munich. It was inaugurated on May 30, 2005 and cost 288 million euros to build.