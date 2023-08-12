Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson admits "there's a lot of thinking to do" ahead of trip to Plough Lane

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson told members of the media that he will be facing decisions ahead of the Dragons' first away match of the EFL League Two season against AFC Wimbledon.

The Welsh outfit, back in the Football League following a 15-year absence, defeated League One side Wigan Athletic in a dramatic penalty shootout in the first round of the Carabao Cup with a number of players impressing Parkinson.

That performance came off the back of a 5-3 defeat on the opening day of the season to Milton Keynes Dons and the Wrexham boss made eight changes to his side for the tie against the Latics.

"That's what it is all about"

Among the regulars rested were goalkeeper Ben Foster as well as midfielders Ryan Barnett and Elliott Lee with Max Cleworth, Ollie Palmer and Luke Young those that impressed Parkinson the most.

Luke Young was one of several standout performers in the victory over Wigan/Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

"That's what it is all about", he said, reflecting on having such a deep squad to choose from. "We have got a competitive squad and it is about when you get a chance, I want to stay in the team.

"A few players have done themselves no harm and I am really pleased that the lads have given us some decisions to make for the weekend.

"Those decisions will be based on making sure we have got the right freshness in the team as well as the players who we feel did well against Wigan.

"There's a lot of thinking to do but it is great having that problem going into the weekend."

"It's a nice boost for us after last weekend"

The defeat to MK Dons was a swift reminder just how different things will be for Wrexham after being promoted as National League champions but Parkinson isn't worried and was chuffed at the response from this past Tuesday.

"I have got a lot of faith in the lads, I really have", he said."We are a close-knit group. We have gone through a lot together.

"We don't like losing, we are used to winning and it was great that we responded. It was a good step for us and we got our season off and running with a good performance. We are really pleased.

"It was really important to get that going again as a team. It's a nice boost for us after last weekend."

"I was pleased with the performance"

The Dragons were installed as favorites to take the League Two title and the 55-year-old is hoping to use the win over the Latics to kick on as they return to league action against the Dons.

"It was a really important night for us in many aspects", Parkinson observed. "We've got ourselves a platform to go forward from.

"I was pleased with the performance and I am looking forward to building on it at the weekend.

"I am looking for us to put in an equally committed and disciplined performance at Wimbledon, and we will see where that takes us."