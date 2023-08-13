Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Chelsea vs Liverpool in a Premier League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chelsea vs Liverpool match in the Premier League.
What time is Chelsea vs Liverpool match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Chelsea vs Liverpool of August 13th, in several countries:
Mexico: 09:30 hours CDMX
Argentina: 12:30 a.m.
Chile: 12:30 p.m.
Colombia: 10:30 a.m.
Peru: 10:30 a.m.
USA: 11:30 a.m. ET
Ecuador: 10:30 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 12:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 11:30 a.m.
Spain: 6:45 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool City live
The match will be broadcast on SiriusXM FC, Peacock.
If you want to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in streaming, it will be tuned in on Peacock.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Antecedents
This will be the 193rd meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start with everything and come out on top, in addition to scoring a victory, leaving 65 wins for Chelsea, 46 draws and 80 for Liverpool.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between these two squads, 0 wins have gone to the Blues, while the Reds were left with 0 wins and a somewhat even and unfavorable balance for both clubs, as they only have 5 draws in the last 5 meetings.
Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool, Apr. 4, 2023, England Premier League
Liverpool 0 - 0 Chelsea, Jan. 21, 2023, English Premier League
Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool, May 14, 2022, English FA Cup
Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool, Feb. 27, 2022, English League Cup
Chelsea 2 - 2 Liverpool, Jan. 2, 2022, English Premier League
Watch out for this Chelsea player
England attacker, born in Jamaica, 28 year old Raheem Sterling has performed well, the striker has not played his first game in his local league, 26 as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 6 goals in the English league and 3 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
Watch out for this Liverpool player
Egypt's attacker, 21 year old Mohamed Salah has performed well, the striker has not played his first game in his home league, 37 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 19 goals in the English league and 13 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult times.
How are Chelsea coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 5-0 against Wrexham, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Chelsea 1 - 1 Borussia Dortmund, Aug 2, 2023, Friendly match
Chelsea 2 - 0 Fulham, Jul. 30, 2023, Friendly match
Chelsea 1 - 1 Newcastle United, 26 Jul., 2023, Friendly
Chelsea 4 - 3 Brighton & Hove Albion, 22 Jul., 2023, Friendly
Chelsea 5 - 0 Wrexham, Jul. 19, 2023, Friendly
How are Liverpool coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Leicester City, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Liverpool 3 - 1 SV Darmstadt 98, Aug. 7, 2023, Friendly match
Liverpool 3 - 4 Bayern Munich, Aug. 2, 2023, Friendly match
Liverpool 4 - 0 Leicester City, Jul. 30, 2023, friendly match
SpVgg Greuther Fürth 4 - 4 Liverpool, 24 Jul., 2023, Friendly
Karlsruher SC 2 - 4 Liverpool, 19 Jul., 2023, Friendly
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Premier League match Chelsea vs Liverpool. The match will take place at Stamford Bridge, at 11:30 am.