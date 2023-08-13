Villareal vs Real Betis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Villareal vs Real Betis in a LaLiga
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Villareal vs Real Betis match in the LaLiga.
What time is Villareal vs Real Betis match for LaLiga?
This is the start time of the game Villareal vs Real Betis of August 13th, in several countries:
Mexico: 11:30 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 2:30 p.m.
Chile: 2:30 p.m.
Colombia: 12:30 p.m.
Peru: 12:30 p.m.
USA: 1:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 12:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 2:30 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 13:30 hours
Spain: 8:45 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Villareal vs Real Betis City live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN Deportes.
If you want to watch Villareal vs Real Betis in streaming, it will be tuned in on ESPN+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Betis player
The attacker from Spain, Borja Iglesias 30 years old has performed well, the striker has not played his first game in his local league, 29 as a starter and 6 as a substitute, managing to score 15 goals in the Spanish league and 3 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Spanish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult times.
Watch out for this Villarreal player
The attacker from Spain, 36 year old Jose Luis Morales has performed well, the striker has not played his first game in his local league, 11 as a starter and 18 as a substitute, managing to score 7 goals in the Spanish league and 1 assist, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Spanish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult times.
How is Villarreal coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-3 against SC Rheindorf Altach, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Newcastle United 4 - 0 Villarreal, August 6, 2023, Friendly match
Feyenoord Rotterdam 1 - 1 Villarreal, July 27, 2023, Friendly match
Villarreal 3 - 0 Hannover 96, July 22, 2023, Friendly Match
SC Rheindorf Altach 0 - 3 Villarreal, July 18, 2023, Friendly Match
St. Gallen 6 - 1 Villarreal, July 15, 2023, friendly match
How are Betis coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-1 against Burnley, having a streak of 0 wins, 1 draw and 4 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Real Betis 0 - 1 Real Sociedad, Aug 5, 2023, Friendly match
Sevilla FC 1 - 0 Real Betis, Aug. 2, 2023, Friendly match
Real Betis 1 - 1 Burnley, Jul. 28, 2023, Friendly Match
Real Betis 1 - 3 AS Monaco, Jul. 19, 2023, Friendly Match
TSV Eintracht Braunschweig 3 - 1 Real Betis, Jul. 15, 2023, Friendly Match
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Villareal vs Real Betis LaLiga match. The match will take place at El Madrigal, at 13:30.