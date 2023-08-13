Salernitana vs Ternana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Italian Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Salernitana vs Ternana in the first round of the Coppa Italia.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Salernitana vs Ternana live in the first round of the Coppa Italia, as well as the latest information from the Arechi Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Salernitana vs Ternana online live in the Coppa Italia first round
The Salernitana vs Ternana match will be televised on ESPN.
Salernitana vs Ternana will be streamed on the Star+ app.
Arechi Stadium
It is the stadium where Salernitana plays its home matches, a small stadium but with a long tradition in Italian football, it has a capacity for 37 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in 1990, it will be the venue where Salernitana and Ternana will play this first round match in the Italian Cup and surely tomorrow as every weekend it will be full to live a very awaited match by the fans at the beginning of a new season and with the illusions recharged to see their team achieve their goals.
Last game between them
The last time these two teams met was in a friendly match on September 5, 2020 and the final score was 3-1 in favour of Salernitana, a match that they dominated from start to finish and in the end managed to get the win to continue with the hegemony of victories against Ternana, this was the last time these two well-known teams in Italian football met.
What time is the Salernitana vs Ternana match live in the first round of the Coppa Italia?
This is the kick-off time for the Salernitana vs Ternana match on 13 August 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:45 am
Bolivia: 11:45 am
Brazil: 11:45 am
Chile: 11:45 am
Colombia: 11:45 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:45 a.m.
United States: 11:45 a.m. PT and 1:45 p.m. ET
Canada: 11:45 a.m. PT and 1:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 09:45 hours
Paraguay: 10:45 a.m.
Peru: 10:45 a.m.
Uruguay: 13:45 hours
Venezuela: 10:45 a.m.
Japan: 10:45pm
India: 8:45pm
Nigeria: 8:45pm
South Africa: 8.45pm
Australia: 22:45 hours
United Kingdom ET: 18:45 hours
Italy ET: 18:45 hours
France ET: 18:45 hours
Belgium ET: 18:45 hours
Netherlands ET: 18:45 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match that promises to be one of the best, full of intensity, goals and emotions, with a lot of talent on the pitch and a Mexican presence on the field.
Background
The record leans towards Salernitana as they have met 7 times, leaving a record of 3 wins for Salernitana, 2 draws and 2 wins for Ternana, so the home side will be favourites to win this match and qualify for the next round in this cup tournament.
How does Ternana arrive?
For its part, Ternana comes from losing 3-2 against Frosinone in Serie B, will seek to surprise and eliminate the Salernitana in the beginning of the Italian Cup, will seek to prepare in the best way in this Cup, facing the start of Serie B, where he will seek to give a great tournament and to promote to Serie A in the most important part of Italian football, in this way the two teams come to this first round of the Italian Cup.
How does Salernitana arrive?
Salernitana come from beating Augsburg 2-1 in their last pre-season match, they will come into this first round match as favorites to win their ticket to the next round, they will face Ternana Serie B team, Salernitana are looking to start this new season in the best way with Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa at the helm.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of Salernitana vs Ternana in the first round of the Coppa Italia. The match will take place at the Arechi Stadium at 9:45 am.