Brentford vs Tottenham: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Premier League Match

How and where to watch the Brentford vs Tottenham match live?
What time is Brentford vs Tottenham match for Premier League?
Argentina 10 am: Star +
Bolivia 9 am: Star +
Brazil 10 am: ESPN, Star +
Chile 9 am: Star +
Colombia 8 am: Star +
Ecuador 8 am: Star +
USA 9 am ET: SiriusXM FC, Peacock
Spain 3 pm: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Mexico 8 am: Paramount+
Paraguay 9 am: Star +
Peru 8 am: Star +
Uruguay 10 am: Star +
Venezuela 9 am: Star +
Speak, Ange Postecoglou!
We have some long-serving players who won't be available, but everyone who played in the last two games against Shakthar Donetsk and Barcelona, apart from a few minor knocks, trained today. There's nobody who's going to miss the guys who have been involved recently.
It's good to have Micky. He has adapted well. It's easy for me to say, but having been through it myself, it's not as simple as going out and training, he also needs to settle off the pitch, and all those things take time.
He looked brilliant in training. He's had a pre-season at Wolfsburg, he hasn't played 90 minutes yet, so in terms of match fitness he's probably not at the level, but he's definitely available for the weekend. He trained well today. We have another session and in terms of team selection I will make some decisions after that."
Micky with his new teammates 🫡 pic.twitter.com/EWApP6xI15 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 10, 2023
Speak, Thomas Frank!
We are looking and seeing if there is potentially a player we want. We're not in a rush or need. I think we have a strong squad, more than capable of competing, but we always want to win. stronger.
We will still try to progress, develop, add layers and be better. We have young players like Aaron Hickey, Keane Lewis-Potter, Mikkel Damsgaard and Kevin Schade who I expect to be better this year. If they are better, it makes the team better.
Last year we had the second lowest budget, so it was a miracle what we did. The Premier League is getting more competitive. We are not satisfied with just surviving. We want to be an asset to the Premier League, but there is a minimum criteria to stay in the Premier League. I am very confident that Wissa, Kevin Schade and Bryan Mbuemo can come in and score goals. I also want other players to step up and score goals.
Tottenham is one of the biggest clubs in the world. They are a very good team with fantastic players. They have appointed an exciting coach in Ange (Postecoglou). What he did at Celtic was very impressive, and what he is trying to do now at Tottenham looks exciting.
It will be a very, very difficult game, but we also know we are a good team. We believe in ourselves. At home, at Gtech, we are difficult to handle. We will do everything we can to come out flying and attack aggressively."
Spurs
Ange Postecoglou has some players in the medical department, including: Rodrigo Bentancur, Fraser Forster, Bryan Gil, Ryan Sessegnon and Alfie Whiteman. New signing Micky van de Ven is available. However, the big loss is given by Harry Kane. After the soap opera, speculation and intense negotiations, Bayern Munich officially announced last Saturday (12) the signing of Kane, who signed a four-year contract with the German club. The negotiation between the two teams was marked by twists and turns and moments of tension. According to the European press, Bayern paid 100 million euros (equivalent to about R$ 538 million) for the 30-year-old, in addition to 20 million euros (approximately R$ 107.6 million) in bonuses. The transfer brings to an end Kane's era at Spurs, where he played for a decade.
Now Heung-Min Son, scorer of the first Premier League and Champions League goals at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, will be the new captain of the London team. Last season, he became the first Asian to score 100 goals in the PL.
The Bees
Bryan Mbeumo picked up a hamstring injury in the last friendly but the manager has commented that he will be in the starting XI, while Frank Onyeka will be assessed ahead of the match.
