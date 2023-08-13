Brentford vs Tottenham: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Premier League Match
How and where to watch the Brentford vs Tottenham match live?

If you want to directly stream it: SiriusXM FC, Peacock

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Brentford vs Tottenham match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Brentford vs Tottenham of 13th August 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 10 am: Star +

Bolivia 9 am: Star +

Brazil 10 am: ESPN, Star +

Chile 9 am: Star +

Colombia 8 am: Star +

Ecuador 8 am: Star +

USA 9 am ET: SiriusXM FC, Peacock

Spain 3 pm: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Mexico 8 am: Paramount+

Paraguay 9 am: Star +

Peru 8 am: Star +

Uruguay 10 am: Star +

Venezuela 9 am: Star +

Speak, Ange Postecoglou!

"There are no other real problems. In the last two games, everyone has played decently. We've had a few setbacks, but nothing that will stop anyone playing at the weekend. Richarlison is fit. There are no problems with him. He didn't play against Shakhtar, but he never would have, to be honest. We were always going to play two different 11s and he suffered a slight knock in training. He got through the Barça game very well.

We have some long-serving players who won't be available, but everyone who played in the last two games against Shakthar Donetsk and Barcelona, apart from a few minor knocks, trained today. There's nobody who's going to miss the guys who have been involved recently.

It's good to have Micky. He has adapted well. It's easy for me to say, but having been through it myself, it's not as simple as going out and training, he also needs to settle off the pitch, and all those things take time.

He looked brilliant in training. He's had a pre-season at Wolfsburg, he hasn't played 90 minutes yet, so in terms of match fitness he's probably not at the level, but he's definitely available for the weekend. He trained well today. We have another session and in terms of team selection I will make some decisions after that."

Speak, Thomas Frank!

"I hope the contract (of David Raya) is concluded with Arsenal. He is not here at the moment and will not be involved on Sunday. Mark Flekken was one of the best goalkeepers in the Bundesliga last year. I like his personality, he is a leader. I like his distribution and dominance in the area. From the first game in the USA to Lille, he has improved every time.

We are looking and seeing if there is potentially a player we want. We're not in a rush or need. I think we have a strong squad, more than capable of competing, but we always want to win. stronger.

We will still try to progress, develop, add layers and be better. We have young players like Aaron Hickey, Keane Lewis-Potter, Mikkel Damsgaard and Kevin Schade who I expect to be better this year. If they are better, it makes the team better.

Last year we had the second lowest budget, so it was a miracle what we did. The Premier League is getting more competitive. We are not satisfied with just surviving. We want to be an asset to the Premier League, but there is a minimum criteria to stay in the Premier League. I am very confident that Wissa, Kevin Schade and Bryan Mbuemo can come in and score goals. I also want other players to step up and score goals.

Tottenham is one of the biggest clubs in the world. They are a very good team with fantastic players. They have appointed an exciting coach in Ange (Postecoglou). What he did at Celtic was very impressive, and what he is trying to do now at Tottenham looks exciting.

It will be a very, very difficult game, but we also know we are a good team. We believe in ourselves. At home, at Gtech, we are difficult to handle. We will do everything we can to come out flying and attack aggressively."

Brentford
Spurs

Tottenham have just played in the Joan Gamper Trophy against Barcelona and ended up losing 4-2. They also played some friendly matches in Australia, Singapore and England. 

Ange Postecoglou has some players in the medical department, including:  Rodrigo Bentancur, Fraser Forster, Bryan Gil, Ryan Sessegnon and Alfie Whiteman. New signing Micky van de Ven is available. However, the big loss is given by Harry Kane. After the soap opera, speculation and intense negotiations, Bayern Munich officially announced last Saturday (12) the signing of Kane, who signed a four-year contract with the German club. The negotiation between the two teams was marked by twists and turns and moments of tension. According to the European press, Bayern paid 100 million euros (equivalent to about R$ 538 million) for the 30-year-old, in addition to 20 million euros (approximately R$ 107.6 million) in bonuses. The transfer brings to an end Kane's era at Spurs, where he played for a decade.

Now Heung-Min Son, scorer of the first Premier League and Champions League goals at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, will be the new captain of the London team. Last season, he became the first Asian to score 100 goals in the PL.

The Bees

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has had no shortage of tough tests this summer, with three games against Premier League opposition during a two-week tour of the USA as well as facing Lille last weekend.

Bryan Mbeumo picked up a hamstring injury in the last friendly but the manager has commented that he will be in the starting XI, while Frank Onyeka will be assessed ahead of the match.

Eye on the game

Brentford vs Tottenham live this Sunday (13), at the Gtech Community Stadium at 9 am ET, for the Premier League. The match is valid for the 1th round of the competition.
