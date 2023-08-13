Clermont vs Monaco LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1

ADVERTISEMENT
Speak up, Maxime Gonalons!
" It is essential to start in good condition, score points quickly and gain confidence ”, lists Maxime Gonalons. “ At just 34 days, the format is now available. This is new, and we will have to accumulate points as quickly as possible. For that, we will have to build on our experience from last season and keep improving. The risk would be to think that things will unfold as in the previous year. Above all, don’t let your guard down."
How does Clermont arrive?
Speak up, Philipp Köhn!
"I do not look to the past, but rather focus on the future. But I can say that I'm ready to give my all in training and in league and cup matches. I can't wait to start on Sunday against Clermont and I'm convinced we have all the qualities to succeed this season. I feel a good chemistry in the team."
"I wanted to take another step in my career. I had a very good season last year and when I had the opportunity to play for AS Monaco, I didn’t hesitate. I'm really happy about it because it's so good. It is indeed a great club with a rich history. Therefore, I have the desire to progress even further, in order to help the team achieve its goals, which is my goal. play in Europe in 2024-2025. Anyway, I can't wait to get started."
"I am very happy to have you on the team. a talented goalkeeper. He is particularly good at 1v1s and playing with the ball at his feet. like another defender, able to play the ball cleanly. He did a good job in pre-season, especially against Arsenal and Bayern."
"The style of play for goalkeepers has changed a lot in recent years. I learned my trade in Germany and am inspired by Manuel Neuer, who has a modern style. The team plays with a lot of pressure and I always have to be focused to anticipate the balls behind the defense. one of my main qualities."
"In fact, I played for Switzerland, but unfortunately I didn’t have the chance to play. Representing your country inevitably means creating a great memory and an exceptional experience. I learned a lot alongside Yann Sommer, who is one of the world's leading professionals. a great goalkeeper and a wonderful person. I intend to work even harder to be number 1 and compete in more World Cups."
Speak up, Adi Hutter!
I am very happy with the transfer window until now. now, especially with the arrival of Philipp, who is very good. He is a great goalkeeper. He had very good performances in the pre-season, among others against Arsenal and Bayern Munich . I am happy despite everything that has happened. competition in this position. His qualities? He is very good at one on one duels, has very good footwork; almost like an extra defender. That will start to show in Clermont, even if nothing is decided yet for the season."
"Finding Europe and ideally the Champions League is a must. It's a very big goal, but everyone wants to achieve it within the Club. But before thinking about that, first I want to see how the team behaves during this first match in Clermont."
"From what I saw in training, I am confident that the players will develop an attractive style of football, which I wish for AS Monaco. And even though I have a lot of respect for Clermont, who made a historic season last year, the best in its history, finishing in eighth place, we want to bring back a result."
"We know that the team had defensive problems last year and we want to solve them. The arrivals of Philipp and Mohammed are steps in that direction. I want my team to press high on the field and play aggressively.”
"We conceded a few goals in pre-season (13), but that is because we played a lot of games (8), but also because we faced big teams like Arsenal or Bayern. We know that the team had defensive problems last year and we want to solve them. The arrivals of Philipp and Mohammed are steps in that direction. I want my team to press high on the field and play aggressively. being implemented and absorbed by the players."
"For me, against Leeds, he was the best player on the team. I missed players on defense, and he started in that position, although he didn't play much. Against Arsenal too, he showed very good ability in that position, that's right. a young talent who has a lot of quality."
"I like to look at performance or talent, but I don’t look at the age of the players. We have to find a balance between getting young players to play and achieving our goals. I like to play with young people from the Academy, and we have a lot of them here like Eliesse Ben Seghir , Maghnes Akliouche, Chrislain Matsima or Eliot Matazo, who have an aggressive style of play."
"I have known Takumi since he was only 20 years old, when he played for Salzburg. So I saw him develop with Liverpool. you are a fantastic player. He has proven in the last few games that he can really help the team to make a difference, and I think he can really thrive in this system. It’s easier for a player to adapt when he’s already playing. meets the coach."