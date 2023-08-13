Getafe vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Getafe vs Barcelona match for LaLiga 2023?
This is the start time of the game Getafe vs Barcelona of August 13th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:30 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Bolivia: 2:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:30 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Colombia: 1:30 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Ecuador: 1:30 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
United States (ET): 3:30 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 8:30 PM on Movistar+ and DAZN.
Mexico: 1:30 PM on Blue To Go Video Everywhere and Sky HD.
Paraguay: 3:30 PM.
Peru: 2:30 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Uruguay: 3:30 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Barcelona last lineup
These were the players who started last game:
Marc-André ter Stegen, Eric García, Ronald Araújo, Álex Balde, Sergi Roberto, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Ousmane Dembélé.
Getafe last lineup
These were the players who started last game:
Álvaro Valles, Alex Suárez, Saúl Coco, Fabio González, Sergi Cardona, Álvaro Lemos, Kirian Rodríguez, Enzo Loiodice, Jonathan Viera, Pejiño and Sandro Ramírez.
Barcelona Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Barcelona's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Getafe. The player from Poland Robert Lewandowski (#9) is a great striker who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the pitch. His ability to control the ball and generate plays have been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Sunday. Midfielder Raphinha (#11) is another very important on-court play dealer, his great ball control making him the team's biggest assister. Finally, the 31-year-old goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in LaLiga, his height allows him to save almost any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Sunday.
Barcelona in the tournament
Barcelona seeks to start the 2023-2024 season of LaLiga (Spain's first soccer division) well, last tournament they finished in the first position of the general table with 28 games won, 4 tied and 6 lost, getting 88 points. Barcelona seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will be able to repeat the championship. Barcelona's objective for this game is to be able to win and thus get closer to their goal, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on August 8, it resulted in a 4-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur at the Spotify Camp Nou and in that way they secured another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Getafe players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Getafe United's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the match against Barcelona. The Spanish player Enes Ünal (#10) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He is the team's top scorer and we could see him score on Sunday. Midfielder Jonathan Viera (#21) is another very important on-field play distributor and is the team's biggest assister in LaLiga. At his young age he has accomplished a lot and he is an important part of the team. Finally, the 26-year-old goalkeeper David Soria (#13) is one of the best goalkeepers in LaLiga, his height allows him to be a stopper for any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Sunday.
Getafe in the tournament
The Getafe soccer team seeks to start the 2023-2024 season of LaLiga (Spain's first soccer division) well, last tournament they finished in fifteenth position in the general table with 10 games won, 12 tied and 16 lost, getting 42 points. His goal this season is to be among the first 7 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Their last game was on June 4, it ended in a 0-0 draw against Real Valladolid at the José Zorrilla and thus they achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Coliseum Alfonso Pérez is located in the city of Getafe, Spain. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 16,500 spectators and is the home of Getafe Club de Fútbol. It was inaugurated on August 30, 1998 and is one of the oldest stadiums in Spain.