Aberdeen vs Celtic: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Scottish Premiership

Retrospect
There have been 236 games between the two sides in history, with Aberdeen winning 50, drawing 51 and Celtic winning 135. In the Scottish Premiership there are 219 games, with 45 Aberdeen wins, 49 draws and 125 Celtic victories.
Probable Celtic
Celtic's probable team for the match is: Hart, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki and Taylor; Turnbull, McGregor and O'Riley; Abada, Furuhashi and Maeda.
Probable Aberdeen
Aberdeen's probable team for the match is: Roos, Deviln, Rubezic and McKenzie; Morris, Polvera, Clarkson, Shinnie and Hayes; Miovski and Duk.
Transfer window
On the Aberdeen side, in the transfer window, McGarry, Doohan, Shinnie, Stewart, Besuijen, Dadya, Polvara, Rubezic, Williams, Sokler, Clarkson and Devlin arrived. The departures at Aberdeen were Hancock, Ramadani, Richardson, Watkins, Scales, Reid, Gorter, Campbell, Kennedy, Roberts, Devil and McCronie. On the Celtic side the arrivals were Nawrocki, Soro, Hyeok-kyu, Hyun-jun, Scales, Iwata, Tilio and Holm, while the departures were Barkas, McPhreson, Summers, Starfelt, Urhoghuide, Shaw, Hazard, Jota and Montgomery.
Premiership
After the first round Celtic are in the group of teams with three points, along with Rangers, Hearts, Kilmarnock and Ross County, while Aberdeen are in the group of teams with one point, with Motherwell, Dundee and Livingston.
Last Matches: Celtic
Celtic, on the other hand, played six pre-season friendlies. On July 12 the draw was goalless with Portimonense, who three days later repeated the game, but with Celtic winning, 4-1. On the 19th the defeat was 6-4 to Yokohama Marinos. On the 22nd the victory came by 1-0 over Gamba Osaka. On Saturday (29), the draw was 1-1 with Wolverhampton and, on Tuesday (01), by 3-2, the victory was over Athletic Bilbao. And on Saturday (5) at home, the victory came by 4 to 2 over Ross County already in the Scottish Premiership, with goals from Turnbull (2), Furuhashi and O'Riley, while White and Brown discounted.
Last Matches: Aberdeen
Aberdeen played four pre-season friendlies, winning three and losing one. On July 12, the victory was 9-0 over Turriff United. On the 15th, the win was 2-0 over Fraserburgh. Also by 2-0, on the 22nd, the defeat came to Preston. And on Saturday (29), over Charlton, by 3 to 2. Finally, in the first round of the Scottish Premiership, the draw was goalless away to Livingston on Saturday (5).
