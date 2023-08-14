Boavista vs Benfica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga
Photo: Disclosure/Benfica

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
1:37 AMan hour ago

WatchBoavista vs Benfica Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Boavista vs Benfica match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
1:32 AMan hour ago

Official note

"Boavista FC informs that the player César Dutra suffers
1:27 AMan hour ago

Probable Boavista!

Gonçalves; Malheiro, Abascal, Sasso, Onyemaechi e Ferreira; Makouta, Perez e Lourenço; Reisinho e Bozenik. 
1:22 AMan hour ago

How does Boavista arrive?

 Boavista arrives for the game with two defeats in a row, after losing to Braga in a friendly and being eliminated in the League Cup by Leiria.
1:17 AM2 hours ago

BENFICA!

Photo: Disclosure/Benfica
Photo: Disclosure/Benfica
1:12 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Roger Schmidt!

"As already mentioned. I had said after the Super Cup game, for me it will be It's a tough game away from home. All away games in the Portuguese League are difficult. With Boavista it will also be It's a tough game. It was good for us to have played in the Super Cup, because then the season was already over. started. We did really well, we were able to win the game and that gave us confidence. But, now, will it be? a different game, a different task, so we have to be prepared.   that the players are very focused, concentrated and very happy to have official games again. We'll try to do our best to play a good game and win."

"I hope they make us stronger. They are very good players, already They have shown it in the past at the clubs they represented, they have a lot of quality. We are happy to sign for Benfica. Now, you have a training session and a half with the team, of course it's not like that. very. So I have to decide if it's right? Is that enough to make the team tomorrow? [Monday, 14th and August]. I will talk to them and make a decision. In my experience, it usually takes [players] some time to connect with the other players, to get a feel for the style of play, so I don't want to put them in a situation where they feel a lot of pressure. O. I want them to have a good start, I have to think. The timing is also good. It's good for us, because we played on Wednesday [August 9] against a very good team, we played a good game, and that calms us down. We are under no pressure to make this decision, but for the future, of course, these are very important transfers. We are pleased that you are with us."

" It's always the same, players have to show in every training session, every minute, when they're not in the starting lineup, that they deserve to play. I think they are very good arguments when you go in and score a goal.   only therefore, Musa was also able to create opportunities, he was very connected to his colleagues in tactical terms. In my opinion, it was Peter [Musa]'s best 45 minutes since he was born. my player at Benfica. He did very well, I hope he confirms this performance, that he maintains this motivation to be complete as an advanced player, in the different aspects of the game. He was very good, like other players. Of course, the probability of playing after having done so is very high. bigger. I'm happy for him because the last season [2022/23] wasn't easy. His role was more of a striker, because Gonçalo [Ramos] was always fit, playing well and scoring. His role was more about being prepared as a second striker. Now we have a new season, he has evolved a lot, of course his objective must be to fight for his position and play as many early games as possible."

"These are very good examples: everything changes depending on what is happening. done in the last game! Maybe they say we are in better shape because we won, that always depends on the results. As I said on Wednesday [August 9] after the game [Supertaça Câ very hard. He spoke of very good teams, with very good individual quality, good coaches and with a good connection as a team. É If it's a long time, there will be highs and lows. To be a champion you need to be consistent, be at a very good level, play good football and earn a lot of points.   It is a task for us. It makes no sense to talk about favorites or anything like that.   for you [journalists]. It's not for me to talk about it. I have a lot of respect for the other teams, even the ones that are not so favourites. Famalicão was able to beat SC Braga, it's true. It is very simple and allows you to see the quality that is there. in this competition."

"You know, we are at Benfica!   There's a lot of competition for any player. We have now signed a new striker, a number 9, and a new goalkeeper... All [the athletes] have a lot of competition and we have to use that to develop them and be better than the other players.   give players the feeling that they are evolving and developing. This way, they have more chances to play and show themselves. É This is my style in this regard, having the players always motivated to evolve and play for Benfica. In some positions there is no There is a big difference between the players, for example, the four centre-backs, António [Silva], Nico [Otamendi], Morato and even Tomás [Araújo], did well during the match. ;-season.   I need to make decisions. In my opinion, António [Silva] and Nico [Otamendi], who are the best. our captain, they played a lot in the last season, they are used to each other, but it was the Super Cup. I also made the decision because they played many games together to be National Champions and be part of the Super Cup. They deserved to make this game from the beginning. But I expect a higher rotation this season than last season, when we played many games with the same players. At this time, the players are very close, also in midfield and in other positions. I hope to use more players and keep them in good physical and mental shape."

1:07 AM2 hours ago

Benfica likely!

Trubin; Bah, António Silva, Otamenti e Ristic; David Neves e Kokcu; Di Maria, Rafa Silva e João Mário; Arthur Cabral. 
1:02 AM2 hours ago

How does Benfica arrive?

Benfica arrives with morale for the first round of the Primeira Liga, after beating Porto in the Portuguese Super Cup.
12:57 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Bessa Stadium

The Boavista vs Benfica game will be played at Bessa Stadium, with a capacity of 28.263 people.
12:52 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Primeira Liga: Boavista vs Benfica live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo