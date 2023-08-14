Al-Raed vs Al-Ittihad: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Saudi Pro League Match
What time is Al-Raed vs Al-Ittihad match for Saudi Pro League?

More stars coming to Saudi Pro League

Saudi Pro League director of soccer Michael Emenalo revealed in an interview with the Daily Mail that the league will have top shelf players from world soccer.

"I would love to have Mbappé here. I would love to have Harry Kane here. The league would love to have all the top players. In a few years, this will be a league for exceptional players only. It will become a league only for those at the top.

We have resources and we will use them to make sure the only players who are here are those at the top of soccer. There are always more deals to be done. We are always open to some surprises, maybe something big will happen. Clubs are working frantically to improve their squads and we will continue to do so until the end of the transfer window.

The European leagues, especially the Premier League, are very strong and well entrenched. They have no reason to be scared. I think there is panic in some areas, but that's due to a misunderstanding of what we stand for and what we are doing. They told me what Mr. Klopp and Mr. Guardiola said. I understand their concerns. The goal is to work together with all the leagues and be a brotherhood in the soccer industry."

Al-Ittihad is the current league champion. To defend the title, Nuno Espírito Santo has big reinforcements. Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Fabinho will wear the Tigers' shirt.
Al-Raed finished last season in 10th place with 34 points, having won just nine times in the competition. The team from the Buraiydah region is coached by Igor Jovicevic.

Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Pro League had its first season in 1976-77 with eight clubs: Al-Hilal, Al-Nasr, Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al Wahda, Al-Qadisiya, Al Shabab and Al-Riyadh. The competition is now made up of 18 clubs, who play round and round, giving 34 rounds. For the current campaign, the Saudi Pro League invested R$ 2.4 billion in signings, bringing names known in world soccer, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kanté, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, Alex Telles, Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic, Riyad Mahrez, Roger Ibañez, Franck Kessié, Allan Saint-Maximin, Edouard Mendy, Malcom, Rúben Neves, Milinkovic-Savic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

With the ambition to make Saudi Arabia the country of soccer, the government invests in local soccer with the Saudi Arabian Sovereign Fund (PIF), which ends up controlling the biggest clubs: Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr. 

Al-Ittihad is the reigning league champion with nine titles in total and shares the position of second-biggest winner with Al-Nassr. Al-Hilal is sovereign and has 18, having last won in 2021-22.

The top two teams in the table guarantee direct qualification for the AFC Champions League while the third plays in the qualifying round, similar to the system adopted in South America with the Libertadores. Thus, the first three teams in the second division guarantee access to the elite of soccer and the last three are relegated to the second division.

Eye on the game

Al-Raed vs Al-Ittihad live this Monday (14), at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium at 11 am ET, for the Saudi Pro League. The match is valid for the 1th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Saudi Pro League Match: Al-Raed vs Al-Ittihad Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
