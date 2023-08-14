Al-Raed vs Al-Ittihad: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Saudi Pro League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Al-Raed vs Al-Ittihad match live?
What time is Al-Raed vs Al-Ittihad match for Saudi Pro League?
Argentina 12 am: DAZN
Bolivia 11 am: DAZN
Brazil 12 am: BandSports, Canal GOAT
Chile 11 am: DAZN
Colombia 10 am: DAZN
Ecuador 10 am: DAZN
USA 11 am ET: Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App
Spain 7 pm: DAZN
Mexico 10 am: DAZN
Paraguay 11 am: DAZN
Peru 10 am: DAZN
Uruguay 12 am: DAZN
Venezuela 11 am: DAZN
More stars coming to Saudi Pro League
"I would love to have Mbappé here. I would love to have Harry Kane here. The league would love to have all the top players. In a few years, this will be a league for exceptional players only. It will become a league only for those at the top.
We have resources and we will use them to make sure the only players who are here are those at the top of soccer. There are always more deals to be done. We are always open to some surprises, maybe something big will happen. Clubs are working frantically to improve their squads and we will continue to do so until the end of the transfer window.
The European leagues, especially the Premier League, are very strong and well entrenched. They have no reason to be scared. I think there is panic in some areas, but that's due to a misunderstanding of what we stand for and what we are doing. They told me what Mr. Klopp and Mr. Guardiola said. I understand their concerns. The goal is to work together with all the leagues and be a brotherhood in the soccer industry."
Al-Ittihad
Al-Raed
Al-Raed finished last season in 10th place with 34 points, having won just nine times in the competition. The team from the Buraiydah region is coached by Igor Jovicevic.
Saudi Pro League
With the ambition to make Saudi Arabia the country of soccer, the government invests in local soccer with the Saudi Arabian Sovereign Fund (PIF), which ends up controlling the biggest clubs: Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr.
Al-Ittihad is the reigning league champion with nine titles in total and shares the position of second-biggest winner with Al-Nassr. Al-Hilal is sovereign and has 18, having last won in 2021-22.
The top two teams in the table guarantee direct qualification for the AFC Champions League while the third plays in the qualifying round, similar to the system adopted in South America with the Libertadores. Thus, the first three teams in the second division guarantee access to the elite of soccer and the last three are relegated to the second division.
If you want to directly stream it: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!