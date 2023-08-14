Atletico Madrid vs Granada LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Photo: Civitas Metropolitano 

Follow here Atletico Madrid vs Granada Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Atletico Madrid vs Granada live, as well as the latest information from the Civitas Metropolitano Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams.
How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Granada Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Monday August 14, 2023

USA Time: 3:30 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In ESPN

USA TV channel (Spanish): InESPN.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Atletico Madrid vs Granada: match for the in LaLiga Match?

This is the start time of the game Atletico Madrid vs Granada: of Saturday, August 14, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Monday August 14, 2023.

16:30 hours

In DIRECTV.

Bolivia

Monday August 14, 2023.

16:30 hours

In DIRECTV.

Brazil

Monday August 14, 2023.

16:30 hours

In DIRECTV.

Chile

Monday August 14, 2023.

16:30 hours

In DIRECTV.

Colombia

Monday August 14, 2023.

14:30 hours

In DIRECTV.

Ecuador

Monday August 14, 2023.

14:30 hours

In DIRECTV.

Spain

Monday August 14, 2023.

19:30 hours

In Movistar.

Canada

Monday August 14, 2023.

15:30 hours

In TNS +.

USA

Monday August 14, 2023.

15:30 hours

In ESPN.

Mexico

Monday August 14, 2023.

13:30 hours

In SKY Sports.

Paraguay

Monday August 14, 2023.

16:30 hours

In DIRECTV.

Peru

Monday August 14, 2023.

14:30 hours

In DIRECTV.

Uruguay

Monday August 14, 2023.

16:30 hours

In DIRECTV.

Venezuela

Monday August 14, 2023.

15:30 hours

In DIRECTV.
Latest lineups

Granada: Andre, Neva, Miquel, Rubio, Ricard, Meseguer, Ruiz, Melendo, Uzuni, Samu and Bryan. 


Atleti: Oblak, Soyuncu, Savic, Hermoso, De Paul, Riquelme, Koke, Llorente, Carrasco, Griezmann and Depay.

Player to watch

Frenchman Antoine Griezmann is the player to watch for Atletico de Madrid, in the last season he made 48 games with 16 goals, 19 assists and 3 yellow cards. Being one of the best seasons of the seven of the colchoneros.

Additions and departures of both teams

Atletico Madrid's new signings were Caglar Soyuncu who arrived for free from Leicester City, Javi Galan from Celta for 5 million and Cesar Azpilicueta who arrived for free from Chelsea. 
The departures were Matheus Cunha to Wolves for 50 million, Renan Lodi to Marseille for 13 million, Kondogbia for 8 million to the same club and Manu Sanchez who arrived for free to Celta. 
From Granada, Shon Weissman arrived from Real Valladolid, Jesús Vallejo arrived on loan from Real Madrid. Gerad Gumbau, Wilson Manafa arrived on loan from Real Madrid. Gonzalo Villar arrived for 1.8 million from Roma.
How do the teams arrive?

Atletico de Madrid has been renewed, under the guidance of Cholo Simeone they will be looking to shake off the dust of last season where they did not come close to being crowned, this time in search of the same objectives: to regain control of the league, reach the decisive rounds of the Champions League and above all to be crowned in the Copa del Rey. 
After their tour of Mexico and the United States against local teams in Spain, in the summer tournament organized by the same league. 
The colchonero team will face Granada, an old rival that was in the second division last season and now returns with a strong desire for revenge.  
The rojiblancos return to the top circuit after their relegation two seasons ago, Granada will debut in the away LaLiga, after a successful preseason, the Granadinistas will seek to start with the right foot in the Civitas Metropolitano, which since the 2022 season they have not set foot on that field in Madrid.
LaLiga begins

The Spanish league has begun, a new opportunity for teams like Atleti and Granada to start their quest for the top positions, win the league and break the statistics. The colchoneros return from their tour of Mexican and American lands. On the other hand, Granada is coming back from a short preseason with different teams of their division.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 in LaLiga Match Atletico Madrid vs Granada Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
