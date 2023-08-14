Atletico Madrid vs Granada LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Atletico Madrid vs Granada Live Score
How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Granada Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 3:30 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In ESPN
USA TV channel (Spanish): InESPN.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Atletico Madrid vs Granada: match for the in LaLiga Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Monday August 14, 2023.
|
16:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Bolivia
|
Monday August 14, 2023.
|
16:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Brazil
|
Monday August 14, 2023.
|
16:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Chile
|
Monday August 14, 2023.
|
16:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Colombia
|
Monday August 14, 2023.
|
14:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Ecuador
|
Monday August 14, 2023.
|
14:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Spain
|
Monday August 14, 2023.
|
19:30 hours
|
In Movistar.
|
Canada
|
Monday August 14, 2023.
|
15:30 hours
|
In TNS +.
|
USA
|
Monday August 14, 2023.
|
15:30 hours
|
In ESPN.
|
Mexico
|
Monday August 14, 2023.
|
13:30 hours
|
In SKY Sports.
|
Paraguay
|
Monday August 14, 2023.
|
16:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Peru
|
Monday August 14, 2023.
|
14:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Uruguay
|
Monday August 14, 2023.
|
16:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Venezuela
|
Monday August 14, 2023.
|
15:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
Latest lineups
Atleti: Oblak, Soyuncu, Savic, Hermoso, De Paul, Riquelme, Koke, Llorente, Carrasco, Griezmann and Depay.
Player to watch
Additions and departures of both teams
The departures were Matheus Cunha to Wolves for 50 million, Renan Lodi to Marseille for 13 million, Kondogbia for 8 million to the same club and Manu Sanchez who arrived for free to Celta.
From Granada, Shon Weissman arrived from Real Valladolid, Jesús Vallejo arrived on loan from Real Madrid. Gerad Gumbau, Wilson Manafa arrived on loan from Real Madrid. Gonzalo Villar arrived for 1.8 million from Roma.
How do the teams arrive?
After their tour of Mexico and the United States against local teams in Spain, in the summer tournament organized by the same league.
The colchonero team will face Granada, an old rival that was in the second division last season and now returns with a strong desire for revenge.
The rojiblancos return to the top circuit after their relegation two seasons ago, Granada will debut in the away LaLiga, after a successful preseason, the Granadinistas will seek to start with the right foot in the Civitas Metropolitano, which since the 2022 season they have not set foot on that field in Madrid.