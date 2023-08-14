Moreirense vs Porto LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Primeira Liga
Foto: Divulgação / Porto

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
11:39 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Moreirense vs Porto on TV and in real time?

Moreirense vs Porto
Primeira Liga opener
Date: August 14, 2023

Time: 1:45 pm ET

Venue: Estadio Comendador Joaquim Almeida Freitas, in Moreira de Cónegos
Broadcast: ESPN and Star+ (streaming).

11:34 PMan hour ago

When is the match between Moreirense vs Porto how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Moreirense vs Porto will kick off at 1:45 pm ET, being played at the Comendador Joaquim Almeida Freitas stadium, in Moreira de Cónegos (POR), for the Primeira Liga opener. ESPN and Star+ (streaming) broadcast live. You can check everything here at VAVEL Brasil.
11:29 PMan hour ago

Moreirense probable:

Kewin; Dinis Pinto, Rafael Santos, Maracás e Godfried Frimpong; Gonçalo Franco e Lawrence Ofori; Kobamelo Kodisang, Alanzinho e João Camacho; André Luis.
11:24 PMan hour ago

Probable Porto:

Diogo Costa; Pepê, Pepe, Marcano e Sausi; Otávio, Stephen Eustáquio, Romario Baro e Galeno; Toni Martínez e Mehdi Taremi.
11:19 PMan hour ago

Porto runner-up in the Supercup!

Recently, Sergio Conceição's side started the new season with a 2-0 defeat in the Super Cup against Benfica. Although the match remained even for most of the time, the opponent scored two quick goals, sealing the fate of the clash.

Coach Sérgio Conceição ensured that crucial elements of the previous season's team remained in place. However, moves in the transfer market were contained for the Portuguese runners-up.

11:14 PMan hour ago

Moreirense pre-season:

With this outlook, their primary objective lies in avoiding the drop to lower divisions. However, Moreirense's pre-season did not witness a standout performance, having accumulated one draw and two defeats. Furthermore, a clash in the League Cup resulted in defeat after penalties against Farense.

Under the command of strategist Rui Borges, Moreirense has set itself the ambition of securing permanence this season, reinforcing itself with outstanding players. Of particular note is the arrival of right-back Fabiano Souza from Braga, whose 27 Liga appearances in the 2021/22 season give him notable experience.

11:09 PMan hour ago

Porto:

In the 2022/2023 season, Porto played 66 times, with 53 wins, seven draws and six losses. The team won four titles: the League Cup, the Super Cup and the Portuguese Cup. In the Portuguese Championship they finished runners-up and fell in the last 16 of the Champions League. In pre-season, he had six wins, two draws and one defeat. However, in this season's Super Cup, they were beaten 2-0 by Benfica.

For this season, Porto signed striker Fran Navarro and midfielder Nico González, in addition, had the return of loaned athletes, cases of Mamadou Loum, Romário Baró and Carraça. Diogo Leite was the only sale so far. The contracts of Mateus Uribe, Nanu, Fernando Andrade and Wilson Manafá have come to an end.

Foto: Porto
Foto: Porto

 

11:04 PM2 hours ago

Moreirense:

The Cónegos played 46 games last season, picking up 28 wins, 11 draws and seven defeats. The team was champion of the B series, with 79 points, ten more than the runner-up Farense. In the League Cup they reached the semi-finals but were beaten 2-1 by Arouca, while in the Portuguese Cup they fell in the fourth round.

In the preparations for the return to the Portuguese League, the team played seven games, with two wins, two draws and three defeats. In terms of the squad, turnover has been high. Among the arrivals are striker Kobamelo Kodisang, right-back Fabiano Souza and midfielder Alazinho. While David Bruno, Ricardo Silva and Platiny left the club with the end of their contracts.

10:59 PM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Moreirense and Porto is the opening match of the Primeira Liga.

After a year's absence, Moreirense triumphed in dominant fashion last season and returned to the Portuguese Primeira Liga scene. However, the winds are now blowing in a challenging manner, positioning Moreirense as one of the lesser teams in Portugal's toughest league.

Porto's average goals scored last season was 2.54 per game. In four of seven matches they played in pre-season, Moreirense and their opponents scored. The Dragons are 13 games unbeaten against the Cónegos. In the build-up to the championships, Porto have conceded seven goals in ten games.

The ball rolls for Moreirense vs Porto at 1:45 pm ET at the Estádio Comendador Joaquim Almeida Freitas in Moreira de Cónegos (POR).

10:54 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Moreirense vs Porto live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's Primeira Liga time between two teams from Portugal: on one side Moreirense. While on the other side is the Porto team. Follow everything of the duel between the Portuguese here, in real time from VAVEL Brazil.
VAVEL Logo