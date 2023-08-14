Moreirense vs Porto LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Primeira Liga

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Moreirense vs Porto on TV and in real time?
When is the match between Moreirense vs Porto how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Porto runner-up in the Supercup!
Coach Sérgio Conceição ensured that crucial elements of the previous season's team remained in place. However, moves in the transfer market were contained for the Portuguese runners-up.
Moreirense pre-season:
Under the command of strategist Rui Borges, Moreirense has set itself the ambition of securing permanence this season, reinforcing itself with outstanding players. Of particular note is the arrival of right-back Fabiano Souza from Braga, whose 27 Liga appearances in the 2021/22 season give him notable experience.
Porto:
For this season, Porto signed striker Fran Navarro and midfielder Nico González, in addition, had the return of loaned athletes, cases of Mamadou Loum, Romário Baró and Carraça. Diogo Leite was the only sale so far. The contracts of Mateus Uribe, Nanu, Fernando Andrade and Wilson Manafá have come to an end.
Moreirense:
In the preparations for the return to the Portuguese League, the team played seven games, with two wins, two draws and three defeats. In terms of the squad, turnover has been high. Among the arrivals are striker Kobamelo Kodisang, right-back Fabiano Souza and midfielder Alazinho. While David Bruno, Ricardo Silva and Platiny left the club with the end of their contracts.
TIME AND PLACE!
After a year's absence, Moreirense triumphed in dominant fashion last season and returned to the Portuguese Primeira Liga scene. However, the winds are now blowing in a challenging manner, positioning Moreirense as one of the lesser teams in Portugal's toughest league.
Porto's average goals scored last season was 2.54 per game. In four of seven matches they played in pre-season, Moreirense and their opponents scored. The Dragons are 13 games unbeaten against the Cónegos. In the build-up to the championships, Porto have conceded seven goals in ten games.
The ball rolls for Moreirense vs Porto at 1:45 pm ET at the Estádio Comendador Joaquim Almeida Freitas in Moreira de Cónegos (POR).
Primeira Liga opener
Date: August 14, 2023
Time: 1:45 pm ET
Venue: Estadio Comendador Joaquim Almeida Freitas, in Moreira de Cónegos
Broadcast: ESPN and Star+ (streaming).