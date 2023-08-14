Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr LIVE: Score Updates (0-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
45'
We will have five more minutes of extra time in this first half.
22'
Al Sulaiheem got a shot off from outside the area and sent the ball over the goal.
4' GOAL FOR AL NASSR
From Alhassan's pass from the right, Mané received the ball in the box and shot wide to open the scoring!
HERE WE GO
Dembélé gets the first touch on the ball and it rolls into the first half of the match!
Teams on the pitch
The players take to the pitch to start the match!
Al Nassr lined-up!
Al Ettifaq lined-up!
Welcome!
Now we open the transmission of the match between Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr, in the Saudi Pro League debut!
Tune in here Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr match.
How to watch Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr live on TV, your options is: Fox Sports 2.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and FOX Deportes, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Retrospect
Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr have played 29 matches in their history, with Al Nassr winning 14, drawing eight and Al Ettifaq winning seven. At home Al Ettifaq have hosted Al Nassr 14 times, with four wins, five draws and five defeats.
Probable Al Nassr
Al Nassr's probable team for the match is: Al Bukhari, Al Ghanan, Lajami, Al Amiri and Alex Telles; Brozovic, Fofana and Al Najei; Anderson Talisca, Ghareeb and Mané.
Probable Al Ettifaq
Al Ettifaq's probable team for the match is: Paulo Victor, Al Hawsawi, Tisserand, Hendry and Khateeb; Ozdemir, Henderson and Al Ghamdi; Al Kuwaykibi, Quaison and Dembélé.
Cristiano Ronaldo out
The only absentee in the match is Al Nassr's biggest star: Cristiano Ronaldo, who after turning the game for Al Nassr in the final of the Arab Champions Cup, left the field with knee pain.
Saudi Pro League 2022-23
Al Nassr, in the 22-23 season, closed the competition in second place with 67 points, five below champions Al Ittihad, and eight points above Al Hilal. Al Ettifaq were seventh with 37 points, one above Damac and three above Al Tai and Al Raed, and six below Al Fateh.
Last Matches: Al Nassr
Al Nassr, on the other hand, have three wins in a row and a title to their name. In the Arab Cup of Champions Clubs, in the quarterfinals, Al Nassr beat Raja 3-1 on Sunday (6), with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Ghnnam and Fofana, while Madou, in an own goal, discounted. In the semi-final, playing on Wednesday (9), the victory was 1-0 over Al Shorta, with a goal by Cristiano Ronaldo. And in the final, on Saturday (12), the victory was 2-1 over Al Hilal, with Michael opening the scoring, Cristiano Ronaldo tying and turning the match.
Last Matches: Al Ettifaq
Al Ettifaq come into the season opener on the back of four friendlies, where on July 15, they were beaten by NK Varazdin. On the 20th, the draw was 1-1 with ZTE. On the 24th, another defeat, now to NK Lokomotiva by 1-0. And on the 27th the victory was over FK Rabotnicki.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League match: Al-Ettifaq vs Al Nassr Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.