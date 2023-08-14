Spain vs Sweden LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Women's World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here España vs Sweden Live Score!
How to watch Spain vs Sweden Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Sports App, Foxsports.com, Peacock and Universo NOW.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Spain vs Sweden match for Women's World Cup?
Argentina: 5:00 AM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Bolivia: 4:00 AM
Brazil: 5:00 AM on SporTV, GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo and Globo
Chile: 4:00 AM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Colombia: 3:00 AM on RCN, Caracol TV, DSports and DirecTV Go
Ecuador: 3:00 AM on DSports and DirecTV Go
USA (ET): 4:00 AM on UNIVERSO NOW, FOX Sports App, FOX Network, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and UNIVERSO
Spain: 11:00 AM on TVE La 1, fuboTV España, RTVE.es
Mexico: 2:00 AM on ViX and TUDN En Vivo
Paraguay: 4:00 AM
Peru: 3:00 AM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Uruguay: 5:00 AM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Venezuela: 4:00 AM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Spain vs Sweden history
This will be the first time they meet in the World Cup.
Sweden
Sweden continues to fulfill the predictions in this women's World Cup. The team coached by Peter Gerhardsson defeated Japan 2-1 in the quarterfinals thanks to Amanda Ilestedt and Filippa Angeldal. Now, they are just one game away from reaching the title match, where they would achieve at least the same as they did in 2003 when they were runners-up, but now, they are firmly convinced that they have the necessary tools to win the coveted title and they will have to prove it against one of the favorite rivals in the tournament.
Spain
Spain has made history. The team coached by Jorge Vilda comes from defeating the Netherlands 2-1 in the quarterfinals, where Mariona and Salma Paralluelo became the sporting heroines with two celebrations that made their fans celebrate their arrival for the first time in the semifinals of this competition, where they will be ready to leave absolutely everything to reach the final.