Spain vs Sweden LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Women's World Cup Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
8:46 PM12 minutes ago

Tune in here España vs Sweden Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Spain vs Sweden live match, as well as the latest information from Eden Park. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
8:41 PM17 minutes ago

How to watch Spain vs Sweden Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Spain vs Sweden live on TV, your options is UNIVERSO, FOX Network and Telemundo.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Sports App, Foxsports.com, Peacock and Universo NOW.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

8:36 PM22 minutes ago

What time is Spain vs Sweden match for Women's World Cup?

This is the start time of the game Spain vs Sweden of August 15th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 AM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Bolivia: 4:00 AM
Brazil: 5:00 AM on SporTV, GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo and Globo
Chile: 4:00 AM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Colombia: 3:00 AM on RCN, Caracol TV, DSports and DirecTV Go
Ecuador: 3:00 AM on DSports and DirecTV Go
USA (ET): 4:00 AM on UNIVERSO NOW, FOX Sports App, FOX Network, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and UNIVERSO
Spain: 11:00 AM on TVE La 1, fuboTV España, RTVE.es
Mexico: 2:00 AM on ViX and TUDN En Vivo
Paraguay: 4:00 AM
Peru: 3:00 AM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Uruguay: 5:00 AM on DSports and DirecTV Go
Venezuela: 4:00 AM on DSports and DirecTV Go

8:31 PM27 minutes ago

Key player - Sweden

In Sweden, the presence of Amanda Ilestedt stands out. The 25-year-old player, who plays as a defender for Arsenal, is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the Women's World Cup with four goals. She also stands out for being the longest distance runner in the team so far in the tournament with 50.83 kilometers.
8:26 PM32 minutes ago

Key player - Spain

In Spain, the presence of Bonmatí Conca stands out. The 25-year-old, who plays as a forward for FC Barcelona, is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the Women's World Cup with three goals. She is also the team's top assist provider with two.
8:21 PM37 minutes ago

Spain vs Sweden history

These two teams have met 10 times. The statistics are in favor of Sweden, which has emerged victorious on seven occasions, while the remaining three matches ended in a draw.

This will be the first time they meet in the World Cup.

8:16 PM42 minutes ago

Sweden

Sweden continues to fulfill the predictions in this women's World Cup. The team coached by Peter Gerhardsson defeated Japan 2-1 in the quarterfinals thanks to Amanda Ilestedt and Filippa Angeldal. Now, they are just one game away from reaching the title match, where they would achieve at least the same as they did in 2003 when they were runners-up, but now, they are firmly convinced that they have the necessary tools to win the coveted title and they will have to prove it against one of the favorite rivals in the tournament.

8:11 PMan hour ago

Spain

Spain has made history. The team coached by Jorge Vilda comes from defeating the Netherlands 2-1 in the quarterfinals, where Mariona and Salma Paralluelo became the sporting heroines with two celebrations that made their fans celebrate their arrival for the first time in the semifinals of this competition, where they will be ready to leave absolutely everything to reach the final.

8:06 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at Eden Park

The Spain vs Sweden match will be played at Eden Park, located in the city of Auckland, New Zealand. This venue, inaugurated in 1900, has a capacity for 50,000 spectators.
8:01 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Women's World Cup match: Spain vs Sweden Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo