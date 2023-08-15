Servette vs Rangers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Servette vs Rangers in a Champions League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Servette vs Rangers match in the Champions League.
What time is Servette vs Rangers match for Champions League?
This is the start time of the game Servette vs Rangers of August 15th, in several countries:
Mexico: 12:30 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:30 p.m.
Chile: 3:30 p.m.
Colombia: 1:30 p.m.
Peru: 1:30 p.m.
USA: 2:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 1:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:30 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:30 p.m. ET
Spain: 9:30 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Servette vs Rangers live
The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch Servette vs Rangers in streaming, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Antecedents
This will be the 2nd meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead, in addition to adding a victory, leaving 1 win for Rangers, 0 draws and 0 for Servett.
Rangers 2 - 1 Servette, Aug. 9, 2023, UEFA Champions League Qualifying
How are Servett coming along?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 2-2 against Racing Genk, having a streak of 1 win, 3 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Servette 1 - 1 St. Gallen, Aug. 12, 2023, Swiss Super League
Rangers 2 - 1 Servette, Aug. 9, 2023, UEFA Champions League Qualifying
FC Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 1 - 1 Servette, Aug. 5, 2023, Swiss Super League
Racing Genk 2 - 2 Servette, Aug. 2, 2023, UEFA Champions League Qualifying
Servette 2 - 2 FC Zürich, Jul. 29, 2023, Swiss Super League
How are the Rangers doing?
The visitors in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last games, their best result was the 4-0 against Livingston, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Rangers 4 - 0 Livingston, Aug. 12, 2023, Scottish Premiership
Rangers 2 - 1 Servette, Aug 9, 2023, UEFA Champions League Qualifying
Kilmarnock 1 - 0 Rangers, Aug. 5, 2023, Scottish Premier League
St Mirren 0 - 3 Rangers, May 27, 2023, Scottish Premier League
Rangers 2 - 2 Heart of Midlothian, May 24, 2023, Scottish Premier League
