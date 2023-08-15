Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Philadelphia vs Inter Miami live, as well as the latest information from Subaru Park. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Philadelphia vs Inter Miami online live stream
The match will not be broadcast on television.
Philadelphia vs Inter Miami can be tuned in from Apple TV live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Inter Miami player
Lionel Messi, striker. For many considered the best player in the world, the Argentinean star ended his time in Europe and has returned to MLS to play for Inter Miami, this news went around the world and since his presentation, he has shown the great quality he has, having him in the squad has given the team a winning personality, now he is emerging as the main candidate to win the trophy.
Watch out for this Philadelphia player
Julian Carranza, forward. The 23-year-old Argentinean is currently Philadelphia's top scorer in the MLS. Without a doubt, the player is a factor for the team to stay in the top positions of his conference, and in such a transcendental duel he will have to stand out, since it is a duel that many people will be watching due to the presence of a rival player.
Latest Inter Miami lineup
Callender, Miller, Alba, Kryvtson, Yedlin, Arroyo, Busquets, Cremaschi, Messi, Martinez, Taylor.
Last alignment Philadelphia
Blake, Glesnes, Elliott, Lowe, Martinez, Mbaizo, Wagner, Bueno, McGlynn, Carranza, Uhre.
Face to face
Philadelphia 4-1 Inter Miami
Inter Miami 2-0 Philadelphia
Inter Miami 1-2 Philadelphia
Philadelphia 0-0 Inter Miami
Inter Miami 1-1 Philadelphia
Philadelphia 1-2 Inter Miami
Inter Miami close to winning its first trophy
The case of Inter Miami is very strange, a new franchise that was not having success, it was being a team of the bunch, as LAFC is a practically new team, but this one already won the MLS title and has been responsible for being relevant, the Miami team was occupying the last place in the East, so they took action on the matter, Lionel Messi arrived as the great reinforcement of Inter Miami and along with him came Busquets and Jordi Alba, two players who spent a lot of time on the field with the ten, in this Leagues Cup, Inter Miami has improved their results, now that they are in the semifinals, they are the favorite to lift the title, whatever the rival is, they must advance first and Philadelphia is a very serious team that will not want to give the game away.
Philadelphia maintains high level
Philadelphia is having a great season, in MLS the team has been one of the best in the East, as it has the third place in its conference, the new Leagues Cup format came as an opportunity to measure the level of Liga MX teams, the big surprise is that MLS overcame many of the favorites of the Mexican tournament, Philadelphia exhibited Xolos and Queretaro in the group stage, in the knockout phase the team had more complications against MLS teams, but managed to advance in penalties, Queretaro had the opportunity to take revenge in the quarterfinals, however a controversial goal in the last minutes, gave Philadelphia the pass, now in the prelude to the final, they have the great challenge of beating Messi, this duel in MLS took place not long ago, however Inter was another without the Argentinean 10 and Philadelphia scored.
One game away from glory
The Leagues Cup is reaching the final stage, the tournament has had a lot of controversy, however it promises to have a great final, Philadelphia has had a great performance very equal to the MLS tournament, while Inter Miami with its additions has become a new team, the expectation is totally on Messi's team, but if anyone could avoid reaching the final is Philadelphia.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Philadelphia vs Inter Miami match, corresponding to the Leagues Cup 2023 Semifinals. The match will take place at Subaru Park at 7:00 PM ET.