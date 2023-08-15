Wrexham vs Walsall preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Wrexham play the first of two matches in five days at the Stok Cae Ras Tuesday evening as the Dragons host Walsall in EFL League Two action.

Phil Parkinson's men looked on course for their first victory since promotion back to the Football League this season when Elliot Lee gave them a 38th-minute lead from a deflected strike against AFC Wimbledon.

The Dons would fight back and after Ben Foster saved Ali Al-Hamadi's penalty kick, he couldn't replicate that when James Tilley stepped up to the spot and fired home to earn a share of the points.

Walsall picked up their first win of the 2023/24 season as goals from Danny Johnson and Aramide Oteh powered the Saddlers past Stockport County 2-1.

Since a 2-1 victory at Swindon in December of 2022, Walsall have gone 13 consecutive matches away from home without picking up the maximum three points.

Team news

Wrexham

Paul Mullin continues his recovery from a punctured lung suffered in the friendly victory over Manchester United while Aaron Hayden (groin) and Jordan Tunnicliffe (back) are also sidelined.

James McClean impressed in the draw at Wimbledon in his first appearance for the club and will again start up front.

Walsall

Brandon Comley (ankle) and Tom Knowles (undisclosed) are out with Rollin Menayese and Jack Earing will join them on the sidelines as both are suffering from knee injuries.

Priestley Farquharson is in contention to feature after overcoming an injury he picked up in one of the Saddlers' most recent open training sessions.

Ones to watch

Jacob Mendy (Wrexham)

Did well to get forward and provide support in attacks against Wimbledon which continued his impressive start to the season. Picked up an assist on Lee's goal.

His ability to be a threat down the left gives the Dragons another presence and versatility in their offense and this will only be enhanced when Mullin returns.

Danny Johnson (Walsall)

It's no coincidence that when Johnson returned to Mansfield following the end of his loan deal, in which he scored 12 times in 22 appearances, the Saddlers were left wanting for goals.

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Johnson is back but this time made his move to the West Midlands side permanent and he's picked up where he left off last season, scoring in both league matches so far.

Predicted lineups

Wrexham: Foster; O'Connell, Tozer, Boyle; Barnett, Cannon, O'Connor, Mendy; McClean, Palmer, Lee

Walsall: Evans; Williams, Daniels, Hussey; Foulkes, McEntee, Hutchinson, Stirk, Gordon; Johnson, Oteh

Previous meetings

The last matchup between Wrexham and Walsall occurred in April of 2007 with Ishmel Demontagnac scoring the only goal of the match in a 1-0 victory for the Saddlers.

Lee McEvilly should have put the visitors ahead but he headed wide and that miss would prove costly to the North Welsh side later on.

In the 61st minute, Dragons goalkeeper Anthony Williams blocked a Mark Wright shot only to see teenager winger Demontagnac pounce on the loose ball and put it past Williams.

The match will be streamed worldwide due to the start time falling outside of the blocked broadcast hours which will allow both clubs to offer a video match pass on their respective iFollow channels.

Kickoff is set for 7:45pm UK time.