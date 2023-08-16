Monterrey vs Nashville LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Monterrey vs Nashville in Leagues Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monterrey vs Nashville match in the Leagues Cup.
What time is Monterrey vs Nashville match for Leagues Cup?
This is the start time of the game Monterrey vs Nashville of August 15th in several countries:
Mexico: 7:30 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 8:30 p.m.
Chile: 8:30 p.m.
Colombia: 6:30 p.m.
Peru: 7:30 p.m.
USA: 9:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 9:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 21:30 hours
Paraguay: 21:30 hours
Spain: 03:30 hours
Where and how to watch Monterrey vs Nashville live and in real time
The match will be broadcasted on Apple TV.
If you want to watch Monterrey vs Nashville in streaming you can watch it on Apple TV.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
"We are putting Mexico on high".
Monterrey sealed its pass to the Leagues Cup semifinals by defeating LAFC by a score of 3-2. They are the only remaining Mexican team among the semifinalists.
"(It is) A source of pride. We are putting Mexico on high and we are going to represent the country and Monterrey. This team is made to always be a protagonist and we are in the semifinals. We are going to rest and prepare for the match against Nashville," said forward Rogelio Funes Mori, scorer of the winning goal.
"It's difficult to face a team like LAFC, but I think the team showed a lot of personality and desire to transcend. Fortunately, we were able to turn the situation around, we have great players who, with their individual skills both defensively and offensively, were able to turn it around in the second half," said Héctor Moreno after the victory.
Antecedents
Regios and gringos have never met, so both teams will be looking for a win to close the gap and put the scales on their side and on the other to close the gap and that bad streak, as well as to advance to the next round.
How is Monterrey coming?
The locals come from winning against LAFC 2-3 in their last match, having in their last 5 matches, 5 wins, 0 draws and 0 defeats, so they can continue with the confidence in this start and get to rebound this match.
LAFC 2 - 3 Monterrey, Aug. 11, 2023, Leagues Cup
Tigres UANL 0 - 1 Monterrey, Aug. 8, 2023, Leagues Cup
Monterrey 1 - 0 Portland Timbers, Aug. 4, 2023, Leagues Cup
Monterrey 4 - 2 Seattle Sounders FC, Jul. 30, 2023, Leagues Cup
Monterrey 3 - 0 Real Salt Lake, Jul. 26, 2023, Leagues Cup
How is Nashville coming?
The visitors won 5-0 against Minnesota United FC, in the previous Leagues Cup duel, in their last 5 duels they have a good streak, having 0 draws, 1 loss and 4 wins.
Nashville SC 5 - 0 Minnesota United FC, Aug. 11, 2023, Leagues Cup
America 2 - 2 Nashville SC, Aug. 8, 2023, Leagues Cup
FC Cincinnati 1 - 1 Nashville SC, Aug. 4, 2023, Leagues Cup
Nashville SC 3 - 4 Toluca, Jul. 27, 2023, Leagues Cup
Nashville SC 2 - 1 Colorado Rapids, Jul. 23, 2023, Leagues Cup
Watch out for this Monterrey player
Germán Berterame, 24 year old Argentinean striker has been in charge of being the scorer of the Monterrey team in the Leagues Cup, his performance in the team has been good, having in total 3 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, having 1 goal in his account, plus 1 assist, so it is expected that he will be present again, he already has 3 games and 5 goals in this tournament.
Watch out for this Nashville player
Hany Mukhtar, 26 year old forward from Germany has been in charge of being the scorer of Nashville in the Leagues Cup, his performance in the team has been good, having in total 21 games as a starter and 3 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, having 13 goals in his account, plus 8 assists, so it is expected to be present again, he already has 5 games and 2 goals in this tournament.