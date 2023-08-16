Marseille vs Panathinaikos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Marseille vs Panathinaikos Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Marseille vs Panathinaikos match.
What time is Marseille vs Panathinaikos match for UEFA Champions League Match?
This is the start time of the game Marseille vs Panathinaikos of 16th August in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
August 16, 2023
|
15:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
August 16, 2023
|
17:00
|
Bolivia
|
August 16, 2023
|
14:00
|
Brazil
|
August 16, 2023
|
17:00
|
Chile
|
August 16, 2023
|
17:00
|
Colombia
|
August 16, 2023
|
14:00
|
Ecuador
|
August 16, 2023
|
14:00
|
Spain
|
August 16, 2023
|
21:00
|
Mexico
|
August 16, 2023
|
13:00
|
Peru
|
August 16, 2023
|
15:00
Watch out for this Marseille player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Marseille's iconic center forward, Rayan Cherki. The French striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Rayan Cherki knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Marseille.
Marseille's final lineup:
Pau; C. Mbemba, L. Balerdi, S. Kolasinac; I. Kabore, M. Guendonzi, J. Veretout, J. Clauss; R. Malinovsky, D. Payet; A. Sanchez.
Watch out for this Panathinaikos player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Panathinaikos' iconic center forward Sebastian Palacios. The Argentinian striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Sebastian Palacios knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Panathinaikos.
Last Panathinaikos line-up:
A. Brignoli; G. Kotsiras, T. Jedvaj, H. Magnússon, J. Carlos; R. Pérez, F. Duricic, T. Vilhena; S. Palacios, A. Sporar, Bernar.
Background:
Panathinaikos and Marseille have only met on one occasion, being the second leg of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers where the Greek club won 1-0 in the first leg with Bernard's goal in the 83rd minute.
About the Stadium
The Stade Vélodrome was originally inaugurated in 1937 to host rugby and cycling matches. However, over the years, it evolved into a stadium primarily dedicated to soccer and became the home of Olympique de Marseille, one of France's most successful and popular soccer clubs.
The stadium has undergone several renovations and expansions over the years. At its maximum capacity, the Stade Velodrome can hold over 67,000 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in France and Europe.
Aiming to be among the top teams
Marseille, with a history rooted in the footballing passion of the Spanish coast, are eagerly awaiting their debut in the UEFA Champions League. Backed by a passionate fan base and a talented squad, Marseille have demonstrated tireless tenacity in their quest to climb the domestic leagues. With a focus on strategic play and an unwavering team mentality, each victory brings them one step closer to their dream of competing on Europe's most prestigious stage.
Seeking to qualify
On the one hand, Panathinaikos qualified for the Champions League playoffs after winning the Greek Super League and having overcome the first stage of the playoffs where they defeated Dnipro in two round-robin matches by an aggregate score of 5-3 in favor of the Greek team. Now they will have the toughest test for them, even though they have not yet reached the group stage, as they will have to face Marseille in two 90-minute games, a French team that is looking to be in the next edition of the Champions League and will not let go of the opportunity to qualify for the group stage to compete with the elite of European soccer.
The big game of the season
For several clubs that managed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, the most important competition in the world will begin at the end of August and beginning of September, however, for some, the opportunity to touch the glory in one of the most prestigious competitions of European football will begin from the second week of August with the start of the playoffs to define which teams will be filling the remaining slots for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League.
Kick-off time
The Marseille vs Panathinaikos match will be played at Vélodrome Stadium, in Marseille, France. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 UEFA Champions League Match: Marseille vs Panathinaikos!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.