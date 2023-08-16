Manchester City vs Sevilla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 UEFA Super Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Manchester City vs Sevilla live from the 2023 UEFA Super Cup!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Manchester City vs Sevilla live for the 2023 UEFA Super Cup, as well as the latest information coming from the Karaiskakis Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Manchester City vs Sevilla online and live from the 2023 UEFA Super Cup?
This is the start time of the Manchester City vs Sevilla match in various countries:
Argentina: 16 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 15 hours in Star+
Brazil: 16 hours on Star+
Chile: 16 hours on Star+
Colombia: 14 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 14 hours on Star+
US (ET): 15 hours Non-Broadcast
Spain: 20 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 13 hours on HBO Max
Paraguay: 16 hours on Star+
Peru: 14 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 16 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 15 hours on Star+
Erling Haaland, a must see player!
The Manchester City forward is going through a great moment with the team as he is one of the great figures within the English team. During last season he played 53 games, where he contributed 52 goals and 9 assists, being an important part of the Premier League and UEFA Champions League championships. His mission now is to add his ability and help City continue to be among the great powers of world football. Haaland will seek to take advantage of this tournament to improve his performance and make the team win as many titles as possible.
How does ManCity get here?
Manchester City starts the 2023-2024 Premier League season as the current champion and with the best intentions of fighting for one more British football title. City are one of the biggest teams in England and after clinching the treble, they will be looking to succeed on the international stage again, this time with the UEFA Super Cup. This season the team will seek to get back into the UEFA Champions League final, so its mission will be to be one of the most difficult teams in the highest European competition. In addition to this, Manchester City will have to defend their Cup and League titles, so they are expected to have a healthy squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, Nathan Ake, Rodrigo, Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, His contribution will be essential for the hopes of the team in the soccer year. Manchester City enters the Karaiskakis Stadium to face Sevilla for the UEFA Super Cup title.
Jesús Corona, a must see player!
The Sevilla winger is one of the great referents of his club on offense and one of the orchestrators of the team's offense. Tecatito seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Sevilla in the football generation. He is back on the pitch after missing much of last season through injury. During the past season, the player participated in 4 games where he scored 1 goal. The Mexican winger has begun to show his high level in preseason and Sevilla will continue to opt for this to be one of the offensive pillars that will bring them closer to fulfilling his goals.
How does Sevilla arrive?
Sevilla is preparing for the 2023-2024 LaLiga season where they will fight to return to being at the Top of the general table, the current Europa League champion did not have the best of seasons the previous year and now they will seek to return to the best level of LaLiga and fight for the title. Sevilla finished in eleventh position in LaLiga with 49 points, after 13 wins, 10 draws and 15 losses. However, their path in the UEFA Europa League was the highlight of the season as they secured their fifth title of the season. Some interesting names in this group are Jesús Corona, Jesús Navas, Erik Lamela, Papu Gómez, Ivan Rakitic, Marcos Acuña and Bono, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team. Likewise, the incorporation of players like Loic Bade, Adria Pedrosa and Oussama Idrissi, with these they will seek to return to the top of European football. Sevilla will seek to be one of the protagonists in the championship and reach new levels in all the competitions in which it participates.
Where's the game?
The Karaiskakis Stadium located in the city of Piraeus will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this Champions League season. This stadium has a capacity for 33,400 fans and was inaugurated in 1896.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Manchester City vs. Sevilla match, corresponding to the 2023 UEFA Super Cup. The match will take place at the Karaiskakis Stadium, at 3:00 p.m. sharp.