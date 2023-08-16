QPR vs Norwich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Carabao Cup Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the QPR vs Norwich live match, as well as the latest information from the Loftus Road Stadium.
How to watch QPR vs Norwich Live Stream on TV and Online?

The QPR vs Norwich match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is QPR vs Norwich match for EFL Carabao Cup?

This is the start time of the game QPR vs Norwich of August 16th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 3:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Venezuela: 2:45 PM

Key player - Norwich

In Norwich, the presence of Jonathan Rowe stands out. The 20-year-old English striker has had a good start to the season, registering two goals in two games played.

Key player - QPR

In QPR, the presence of Sinclair Armstrong stands out. The 20-year-old Irish player has had a good start to the season, registering a goal and an assist in two games played.

QPR vs Norwich history

These two teams have met 80 times. The statistics are in favor of Norwich, who have been victorious on 31 occasions, while QPR have won on 23 occasions, leaving a balance of 26 draws.

This will be the first time they meet in the Carabao Cup.

Norwich

Norwich have had a good start to the season and have made a good impression. A win and a draw in the midst of a goal feast are the results obtained by David Wagner's side, who need to strengthen their structure to achieve their main goal: return to the Premier League, without neglecting this kind of competitions that help them to find level and pace of play. 

QPR

Although the start of the season was difficult for QPR after a tough 4-0 defeat against Watford, the team was able to recover for the second matchday and won their match against Cardiff. Now comes a challenging fixture on the calendar for Gareth Ainsworth's side, who are aiming to go far in this competition.

The match will be played at the Loftus Road Stadium

The QPR vs Norwich match will be played at the Loftus Road Stadium, located in the White City district, in the city of London, England. This stadium, inaugurated in 1904, has a capacity for 18,200 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the EFL Carabao Cup match: QPR vs Norwich Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
