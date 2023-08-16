QPR vs Norwich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Carabao Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is QPR vs Norwich match for EFL Carabao Cup?
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 3:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Venezuela: 2:45 PM
Key player - Norwich
In Norwich, the presence of Jonathan Rowe stands out. The 20-year-old English striker has had a good start to the season, registering two goals in two games played.
Key player - QPR
In QPR, the presence of Sinclair Armstrong stands out. The 20-year-old Irish player has had a good start to the season, registering a goal and an assist in two games played.
QPR vs Norwich history
These two teams have met 80 times. The statistics are in favor of Norwich, who have been victorious on 31 occasions, while QPR have won on 23 occasions, leaving a balance of 26 draws.
This will be the first time they meet in the Carabao Cup.
Norwich
Norwich have had a good start to the season and have made a good impression. A win and a draw in the midst of a goal feast are the results obtained by David Wagner's side, who need to strengthen their structure to achieve their main goal: return to the Premier League, without neglecting this kind of competitions that help them to find level and pace of play.
QPR
Although the start of the season was difficult for QPR after a tough 4-0 defeat against Watford, the team was able to recover for the second matchday and won their match against Cardiff. Now comes a challenging fixture on the calendar for Gareth Ainsworth's side, who are aiming to go far in this competition.