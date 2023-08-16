Australia vs England LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Womens World Cup Australia- New Zealand 2023
Photo: VAVEL

Stay tuned for a live coverage of Australia vs England

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Australia vs England live match, as well as the latest information from the Accor Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Australia vs England live?

If you want to watch Australia vs England live on TV, your option is: FOX Sports.
If you want to watch it directly on streaming: Fox Sports APP in North America and ViX in Mexico.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Australia vs England?

This is the kick-off time for the Australia vs England match on August 16, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and TyC Sports
Bolivia: 6:00 hrs. - 
Brazil: 7:00 hrs. - Globo and SporTV
Chile: 6:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports
Colombia: 5:00 hrs. - Caracol TV, RCN Televisión and DIRECTV Sports
Ecuador: 5:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports
Spain: 12:00 hrs. - RTVE.es and TDP
Mexico: 4:00 hrs. - VIX
Paraguay: 6:00 hrs. - 
Peru: 5:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports
Uruguay: 7:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Australia: 21:00 hrs. - Optus Sport
India: 15:30 hrs. - DD Sports and Fan Code
Nigeria: 13:00 hrs. - AfroSport TV 
South Africa: 12:00 hrs. - SuperSport Football
Japan: 19:00 hrs. -
Referee Team

Referee: Tori Penso
1st Assistant Referee: Brooke Mayo
2nd assistant referee: Mijensa RENSCH
Fourth referee: Yoshimi Yamashita
Key player - England

Alex Greenwood, the 29-year-old defender, currently playing for Manchester City Women, is the key player for the team coached by Sarina Wiegman. 
Arnold has an 8.02 rating in the tournament according to SofaScore, second best in that statistic in the tournament, has played every full game, has one assist and has an 89% pass success rate and 2 chances created. 
Key player - Australia

Mackenzie Arnold, the 29-year-old goalkeeper who currently plays for West Ham United Women, is the key player for Tony Gustavsson's team. 
Arnold has a 7.46 tournament rating according to SofaScore, averages 3 saves per game, in addition to averaging 0.6 goals per game. In the penalty shootout against France her performance was vital, therefore, she is a guarantee for the home team.
History: Australia vs England

This will be the first clash in World Cups for these two teams. 
In the last five duels, the match is totally even, 2 wins for each and one draw. In fact, in April of this year, they met in a friendly match, which resulted in a 2-0 win for the Aussies, in Sarina Wiegman's only defeat at the helm of the Lionesses. 
News - England

The Lionesses are coming off a 2-1 win in regulation time in the quarter-finals over the Colombian national team, who they defeated in regulation time. 
The current European champions have reached the semifinals of a World Cup for the third time, however, this Wednesday they will seek to continue adding to the history of English women's soccer by reaching the final of a World Cup organized by FIFA for the first time.
News - Australia

The Aussies are coming off a 7-6 penalty shootout victory over the French team in the quarterfinals. On home soil, the Aussies have already surpassed their best performance, reaching the semifinals, but this Wednesday they will be looking to mark a milestone in Australian soccer by reaching the final of a FIFA World Cup for the first time.
The stadium

The match will take place at the Accor Stadium, in the city of Sydney (Australia), this will be the penultimate match at this venue of the current World Cup. Next Sunday's final will be played in the same stadium. It has a capacity of 83,500 spectators.
Photo: Accor Stadium
Photo: Accor Stadium
Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Australia vs England match, valid for the semifinals of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023.
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
