Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Photo: Nottingham Forest

3:00 AM35 minutes ago

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United match.
2:55 AM40 minutes ago

What time is Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United match for Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United of 11th August in several countries:

 

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

August 18, 2023

14:45 ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

August 18, 2023

15:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

August 18, 2023

13:45

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

August 18, 2023

15:45

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

August 18, 2023

15:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

August 18, 2023

13:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

August 18, 2023

13:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

August 18, 2023

20:45 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

August 18, 2023

12:45

Paramount +

Peru

August 18, 2023

13:45 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
2:50 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Nottingham Forest player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Nottingham Forest's iconic center forward Chris Wood. The New Zealand attacker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Chris Wood knows how to slip between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Nottingham Forest.

2:45 AMan hour ago

Latest Nottingham Forest line-up:

E. Horvath; D. McKenna, J. Worrall, W. Boly; O. Aina, O. Mangala, R. Yates, S. Aurier; M. Gibbs-White, C. Wood, Danilo. 
2:40 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Sheffield United player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Sheffield United's iconic center forward William Osula. The Danish striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as William Osula knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Sheffield United.

2:35 AMan hour ago

Last Sheffield United line-up:

W. Foderingham; G. Baldock, A. Ahmedhodzic, J. Egan, J. Robinson; Y. Larouci, A. Slimane, B. Osborn; S. Berge, W. Osula, B. Traoré.
2:30 AMan hour ago

Background:

Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United have met on a total of 122 occasions (46 Nottingham Forest wins, 32 draws, 44 Sheffield United wins) with the scales tipping in favor of the Forest side. In terms of goals, 168 goals have gone Nottingham's way, while 156 have gone the Blades' way. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 36 of the 2021/2022 season in the Championship where Sheffield United drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest. 
2:25 AMan hour ago

About the Stadium

The City Ground is a soccer stadium located in West Bridgford, Nottingham, England. It is the home of Nottingham Forest Football Club, a soccer club with a rich history and tradition in English soccer. The stadium was opened in 1898 and has been the home of Nottingham Forest ever since.

Over the years, it has witnessed numerous iconic moments in soccer history, including Nottingham Forest's successes in the 1970s and 1980s, when the team won two European Cups under Brian Clough.

The stadium has undergone several renovations and refurbishments over the years. In its current form, it has a capacity of around 30,000 spectators, although this figure may vary depending on the modifications made.

2:20 AMan hour ago

Reached the Premier League

On the other hand, Sheffield United come into this match as the second top club from last season in the Championship after taking second place overall and thus clinching the qualifying ticket to the 2023/2024 Premier League. Sheffield United's first objective will be to stay in the first division and not be fighting in the bottom half of the table at the end of the campaign, however, the "Blades" club will have the opportunity to surprise and try to sneak into the mid-table places.
2:15 AMan hour ago

The goal is to stay up

Nottingham Forest achieved last year's goal, which was to stay in the Premier League, avoiding relegation last season, however, once again all the clubs are putting their stay in the top flight of English soccer at stake. This season, the "Forest" will have to prove that they have the quality to continue playing in the Premier League and fight for a better position in the general table, since if they return to the performance of last season, Nottingham could be fighting for relegation at the end of the season.
2:10 AMan hour ago

The start of a great adventure

The wait is finally over in England and for the rest of the world, the most exciting league in the world is back with the best players, the anthology goals, the most debated controversies and the best atmosphere that can exist in European soccer, the Premier League is back. In the months leading up to this opening day, teams have been working tirelessly on their preparations, fine-tuning their tactics and forging connections on the pitch. Summer signings have injected new energy into the squads, and hopes are at an all-time high for all clubs, from title contenders to newly promoted sides dreaming of making a mark in the elite league. As the season gets underway, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest will face off at the City Ground in what will be the opening match of Matchday 2 in England, where the "Forest" will be looking for their first home win against the "Blades", already familiar rivals in the Championship.
2:05 AMan hour ago

Kick-off time

The Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United match will be played at City Ground, in Nottingham Forest, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
2:00 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Premier League: Nottingham Forest Sheffield United!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
