Al-Nassr x Al-Taawon: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Saudi Pro League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Al-Nassr x Al-Taawon match live?
What time is Al-Nassr x Al-Taawon match for Saudi Pro League?
Argentina 3 pm: No transmission
Bolivia 2 pm: No transmission
Brazil 3 pm: BandSports, Canal Goat
Chile 2 pm: No transmission
Colombia 1 pm: No transmission
Ecuador 1 pm: No transmission
USA 2 pm ET: FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes, Fox Sports 2
Spain 8 pm: No transmission
Mexico 1 pm: No transmission
Paraguay 2 pm: No transmission
Peru 1 pm: No transmission
Uruguay 3 pm: No transmission
Venezuela 2 pm: No transmission
Probable line-up for Al-Taawon
Probable line-up for Al-Nassr
The Wolves
Knights of Najd
Saudi Pro League
With the ambition of making Saudi Arabia the country of soccer, the government invests in local soccer with the Saudi Arabian Sovereign Fund (PIF), which ends up controlling the biggest clubs: Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr.
Al-Ittihad is the reigning league champion, with nine titles in total, and shares second place with Al-Nassr. Al-Hilal is the reigning champion with 18, having last won the title in 2021-22.
The top two finishers qualify directly for the AFC Champions League, while the third place team plays in the qualifying round, similar to the system adopted in South America with the Libertadores. The top three teams in the second division and the bottom three are relegated to the country's second division.
If you want to directly stream it: FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!