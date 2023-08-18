Al-Nassr x Al-Taawon: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Saudi Pro League Match
1:00 AM3 hours ago

How and where to watch the Al-Nassr x Al-Taawon match live?

If you want to watch the game Al-Nassr x Al-Taawon live on TV, your options is: FOX Deportes, Fox Sports 2

If you want to directly stream it: FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:55 AM3 hours ago

What time is Al-Nassr x Al-Taawon match for Saudi Pro League?

This is the start time of the game Al-Nassr x Al-Taawon of 18th August 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 3 pm: No transmission

Bolivia 2 pm: No transmission

Brazil 3 pm: BandSports, Canal Goat

Chile 2 pm: No transmission

Colombia 1 pm: No transmission

Ecuador 1  pm: No transmission

USA 2 pm ET: FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes, Fox Sports 2

Spain 8 pm: No transmission

Mexico 1 pm: No transmission

Paraguay 2 pm: No transmission

Peru 1 pm: No transmission

Uruguay 3 pm: No transmission

Venezuela 2 pm: No transmission

12:50 AM3 hours ago

Probable line-up for Al-Taawon

Mailson; Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, Andrei Girotto, Hasann Kadesh, Muath Faqeehi; Flávio, Aschraf Al-Mahdioui, Álvaro Medran; Mateus, Ahmed Bahusayn, Léandre Tawamba.
12:45 AM3 hours ago

Probable line-up for Al-Nassr

Nawaf Al-Aqidi; Sultan Al-Ghannam, Mohammed Al-Fatil, Ali Lajami, Alex Telles; Seko Fofana, Abdullah Al-Khaibari; Anderson Talisca, Brozovic, Sadio Mané; Cristiano Ronaldo.
12:40 AM3 hours ago
12:35 AM3 hours ago

The Wolves

Al-Taawon are coming off a 1-1 draw against Al-Fateh. The Wolves are in tenth place with one point.
12:30 AM3 hours ago

Knights of Najd

Al-Nassr are coming off the back of winning the Arab Champions Cup, beating Al-Hilal 2-1. Cristiano Ronaldo scored both goals. In the league, the Knights of Najd fell to Al-Ettifaq. Luis Castro's men are in 12th place.
12:25 AM3 hours ago

Saudi Pro League

The Saudi League had its first season in 1976-77, with eight clubs: Al-Hilal, Al-Nasr, Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al Wahda, Al-Qadisiya, Al Shabab and Al-Riyadh. The competition is now made up of 18 clubs, who play round and round, over 34 rounds. For the current campaign, the Saudi Pro League has invested R$2.4 billion in signings, bringing in well-known names in world soccer, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kanté, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, Alex Telles, Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic, Riyad Mahrez, Roger Ibañez, Franck Kessié, Allan Saint-Maximin, Edouard Mendy, Malcom, Rúben Neves, Milinkovic-Savic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

With the ambition of making Saudi Arabia the country of soccer, the government invests in local soccer with the Saudi Arabian Sovereign Fund (PIF), which ends up controlling the biggest clubs: Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr. 

Al-Ittihad is the reigning league champion, with nine titles in total, and shares second place with Al-Nassr. Al-Hilal is the reigning champion with 18, having last won the title in 2021-22.

The top two finishers qualify directly for the AFC Champions League, while the third place team plays in the qualifying round, similar to the system adopted in South America with the Libertadores. The top three teams in the second division and the bottom three are relegated to the country's second division.

12:20 AM3 hours ago

Eye on the game

Al-Nassr x Al-Taawon live this Friday (18), at the KSU Football Field at 2 pm ET, for the Saudi Pro League. The match is valid for the 2th round of the competition.
12:15 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Saudi Pro League Match: Al-Nassr x Al-Taawon Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I'll be your host for this game.
