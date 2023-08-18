Leeds vs Albion LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for live coverage of Leeds vs Albion
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Leeds vs Albion live, as well as the latest information from Ellan Road. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Leeds vs Albion live online
The match will not be broadcast on television.
Leeds vs Albion can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Leeds vs Albion can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Albion player
Matt Phillips, midfielder. One of the most experienced players in the squad, at 32 years old, his contribution is still crucial, not for nothing is he the Albion's 10, the team is coming from good seasons and this could be the season in which they finally get to fight for promotion, for this they need to generate victories and those come with goals, so his job will be to score and assist.
Watch out for this Leeds player
Daniel James, midfielder. A player who promised a lot with his signing at Manchester United, to his misfortune, he did not have the expected minutes and left the institution, to recover his level, James decided to get to a team that would adapt to his characteristics and now with Leeds in the Championship, the only goal is to promote, with James in great moment this team has great potential.
Last alignment Albion
Palmer; Ajayi, Kipre, Pieters, Furlong, Molumby, Yokuslu, Townsend, Wallace, Phillips, Swift.
Latest Leeds lineup
Meslier; Byram, Struijk, Cresswell, Ayling; Ampadu, Gray, James, Proveda, Shackleton; Gelhardt.
Background
Leeds 3-1 Albion
Albion 0-5 Leeds
Albion 1-1 Leeds
Leeds 1-0 Albion
Leeds 4-0 Albion
Albion with high expectations
Albion has little time to have left the Premier League, however the seasons pass and has not been able to get into the Playoffs in the two seasons they have played since his return, but that does not mean they have been bad seasons, Albion remained in the top 10, for a place of 24 teams is a great position that encourages to continue seeking promotion, the team in this new season, had a bittersweet start, adding a defeat and a victory after the first two games, for this third day, the opponent seems not to be the best; However, they come from the Premier League, that competitiveness that still remains in the squad could make them very dangerous, but if something stands out in the Championship is in surprises and this duel could give a great result.
Leeds has had a difficult comeback
One of the most talked about promotions in soccer, without a doubt, was that of Leeds with Bielsa as coach, the team promised a lot with the performance they had had in their last season in the Championship, their return to the Premier League was more than good, as they finished the season in ninth place, therefore, it was believed that they could improve, things were not the best for Leeds and the team suffered a lot to generate points, In their second season in the Premier League they barely managed to save themselves from relegation by being in 17th position, for the third season without Bielsa at the helm, the team could not improve and was thus relegated to 19th position, now in a new Championship season, the team is adapting and after two games they have a draw and a defeat, so they need victories as soon as possible.
Duel to regain confidence
The EFL Championship has already started, therefore, one of the most competitive leagues begins to give great spectacle, this time a newly relegated from the Premier League seeks to resume the level that led it to the top competition, its rival Albion is playing its third consecutive season in the Championship and will seek to improve its position.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Leeds vs Albion match, corresponding to EFL Championship 2023. The match will take place at Ellan Road at 3:00 PM ET.