Metz vs Marseille LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 2023 Match

Follow here Metz vs Marseille Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Metz vs Marseille match for the Ligue 1.
What time is the Metz vs Marseille match for Ligue 1 2023?
This is the start time of the game Metz vs Marseille of August 18th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on beIN SPORTS.
Spain: 8:00 PM on Eurosport Player Spain and DAZN.
Mexico: 1:00 PM on Star+ and ESPN2.
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Last lineup of Marseille
These were the players who started the last game:
Pau López, Samuel Gigot, Sead Kolasinac, Leonardo Balerdi, Jordan Veretout, Valentin Rongier, Jonathan Clauss, Cengiz Ünder, Alexis Sánchez, Matteo Guendouzi and Ruslan Malinovskyi.
Last lineup of Metz
These were the players who started the last game:
Alexandre Oukidja, Fali Candé, Ismaël Traoré, Koffi Kouao, Maxime Colin, Lamine Camara, Kevin N'Doram, Danley Jean Jacques, Georges Mikautadze, Youssef Maziz and Cheick Tidiane Sabaly.
Players to watch for Marseille
The next three players are considered key to Marseille's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Metz. The Chilean player Alexis Sánchez (#70) is a great striker who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the pitch. His ability to control the ball and generate plays have been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Friday. Defender Jonathan Clauss (#7) is another all-important on-court play dealer, his great ball control making him the team's biggest assister. Finally, the 28-year-old goalkeeper Pau López (#16) is one of the best goalkeepers in Ligue 1, his height allows him to save almost any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Friday .
Marseille in the tournament
Marseille had a good start in the 2023-2024 season of Ligue 1, they are in the fifth position of the general table after 1 game won, 0 drawn and 0 lost together with 3 points. Marseille seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will become champions. Marseille's objective for this game is to be able to win the away victory and thus get closer to their objective, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on August 12, it resulted in a 2-1 victory against Stade de Reims at the Stade Vélodrome and in that way they secured another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Metz Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Metz's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Marseille. French player Youssef Maziz (#10) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He is the top scorer on the team and we could see him score on Friday. Forward Georges Mikautadze (#9) is another very important on-pitch distributor who is the team's biggest assister in Ligue 1. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important part of the team. . Finally, the 35-year-old goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja (#16) is one of the best goalkeepers in Ligue 1, his stature allows him to be a saver for any ball and it is very important for his team not to concede a goal on Friday.
Metz in the tournament
The Metz soccer team started the 2023-2024 season of Ligue 1 (French soccer first division) well, they are in the eighteenth position of the general table with 0 games won, 0 tied and 1 lost getting 0 points . His goal this season is to be among the first 5 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Their last game was on August 13, ending in a 5-1 loss against Stade Rennais at Roazhon Park and thus they got another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Stade Saint-Symphorien is located in the city of Metz, France. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 25,636 spectators and is the home of the Metz Football Club of Ligue 1. It was inaugurated on October 16, 1923 and is one of the oldest stadiums in France.