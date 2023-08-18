Mallorca vs Villarreal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match
Image: Mallorca

What time is Mallorca vs Villarreal matchday 1 of LaLiga?

United States: 1:30 p.m. PT and 3:30 p.m. ET

Mallorca Statements

Javier Aguirre spoke ahead of the match: "We have been to the stadium and the workers are hard at work. It will be special for tomorrow's game because the stadium is going to look great, but it's still in process. It's strange to see unopened areas, the changing rooms... but the team is motivated for the start of the league at home. The pity is that it's on Friday and that shortens the week, as well as the heat that gives us no respite, but I hope the players will overcome all this and come out highly motivated".

"The sports management, as far as I know, intends to look for some more signings. It's true that we improvised with Gio González as a center back on the right during the preseason due to Valjent's physical problems, but now with his return, Gio can continue to play in that position. If we find something on the market that can help us in defense we could bring him in, we are working on it, but if not nothing happens, we are complete".

Latest Villarreal lineup

R. Gutiérrez; B. Colula, F. Almada, L. Merolla, F. Venegas; S. Flores, A. Medina, J. Intriago, A. Montaño, E. Bello; L. Amarilla.
Last Mallorca lineup

Rajković; Maffeo, Gio, Valjent, Copete, Jaume Costa; Morlanes, Mascarell, Dani Rodríguez; Amath, Muriqi.
How is Villarreal coming along?

Villarreal lost their first match of the season against Betis, so they will be looking to turn the bad result around and make it three in this match.

How does Mallorca arrive?

Mallorca arrives after drawing its first LaLiga match against Las Palmas, Aguirre's team will be looking to give a good performance and thus add its first victory of the season.

Mallorca vs Villarreal will be played at the Iberostar Stadium.

Mallorca vs Villarreal will be played at the Iberostar Stadium, located in Mallorca, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of Mallorca vs Villarreal, matchday 1 of LaLiga season 2023-2024. The match will take place at the Iberostar Stadium, at 13:30 pm.
