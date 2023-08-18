Wrexham vs Swindon Town preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Wrexham look for a second successive victory in EFL League Two play as the Dragons host Swindon Town at the SToK Cae Ras.

Goals from Will Boyle and Ollie Palmer put the North Wales side 2-0 in front inside the opening 20 minutes but a well-worked corner saw Walsall hit back through Chris Hussey.

Jake Bickerstaff added a third in the second half and Elliot Lee put the game out of reach five minutes from time, a stoppage-time own goal by Anthony Forde serving as a consolation for the Saddlers.

Like Wrexham, who were victorious in the EFL for the first time in 15 years, Swindon are looking for a second win on the bounce after a dramatic come-from-behind 2-1 win over Forest Green Rovers.

Mathew Stevens gave FGR a 14th-minute lead and after Daniel Kemp equalized two minutes after halftime, Harvey Bunker was sent off for Forest Green just after the hour mark.

That set the stage for a dramatic stoppage-time winner by Frazer Blake-Tracy as the defender found the top left corner to beat Luke Daniels and give the Robins all three points.

Team news

Wrexham

Striker Paul Mullin continues to recover from the punctured lung suffered in the preseason victory over Manchester United and James McClean (knee) and Jordan Davies (muscle) will join him on the sidelines.

Swindon Town

The Robins are set to welcome back Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Saidu Khan, who both missed the win over Forest Green as well as Tyrese Shade and Jacob Wakeling.

Predicted lineups

Wrexham: Foster; O'Connell, Tozer, Boyle; Forde, Jones, Young, Lee, Mendy; Palmer, Bickerstaff

Swindon Town: Mahoney; Goodwin-Malife, Brewitt, Blake-Tracy; Hutton, Khan, Kinsella, Uwakwe; Kemp; Tracey, Austin

Ones to watch

Ollie Palmer (Wrexham)

With the continued absence of Paul Mullin, Palmer has been asked to step in and replace some of the production missing from their 47-goal talisman.

Photo: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

His goal against Walsall on Tuesday was the 32nd in just 66 appearances for the club since signing in January and he hopes to add to that tally in this match.

Murphy Mahoney (Swindon Town)

With all of the attacking talent Wrexham possess, Mahoney will have to be at his very best if Swindon are to stand any chance of coming away with their first league win over the Dragons on the road since 1986.

Photo: Kevin Hodgson/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Against Forest Green, he showed why the club brought him in, making a number of brilliant saves, particularly in the first half and was one of the biggest reasons Swindon won in Nailsworth.

Previous meetings

The last league matchup between Wrexham and Swindon was in 2007 when the Dragons came away with a 2-1 victory, extending their unbeaten run in this fixture to six.

However, the last overall contest between the two sides came in the second round of the 2009 FA Cup as Swindon emerged 1-0 winners in North Wales.

Ten minutes from time, a Jon-Paul McGovern corner kick found the Wrexham penalty area and Gordon Greer was on hand to beat Chris Maxwell to send the Robins through.

As this match has not been selected for live television coverage, fans can purchase a match pass for live video through Wrexham's website.

Kickoff is set for 3pm BST.