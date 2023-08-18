Phil Parkinson says Wrexham are "finding our footing" in the Football League

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson says his side are adjusting to life as a Football League club following their 4-2 victory over Walsall, their first in EFL League Two for 15 years.

Crowned as Vanarama National League champions, the Dragons were defeated by MK Dons 5-3 on the opening day of the season, defeated Wigan in a penalty shootout in the Carabao Cup before earning a point in a 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon.

Parkinson's men are readying themselves to host Swindon Town, whom they have not lost to in league play since 1986.

"The most important thing is the points"

After defeating the Saddlers with Will Boyle, Ollie Palmer, Jake Bickerstaff, and Elliot Lee getting on the scoresheet, Parkinson was delighted at the performance of his side.

"I am very pleased. I thought it was a good performance from us", he said.

"Disappointed to concede that goal in the last few minutes, it was a bit slack and the game is never over till the end as we all know, but I don't want that to take the gloss off the performance.

"We controlled long periods of the game, the passing was crisp, the movement was good and we had a nice balance about us. I felt it was a night where a lot of our key players stood up to the plate.

"Obviously we had a bad start at home, we haven't had too many indifferent games here at the Racecourse but it was important we stood up as a team and as a group.

"Of course, 4-0 or 4-1 would have been better but the most important thing was the points."

"I am really pleased how we recovered"

Having gone undefeated at the SToK Cae Ras last season, the Wrexham boss was pleased how his side responded following the loss to MK Dons.

"I think we have recovered really well from that game", he assessed. "It shows the kind of depth of character and mentality in the group but also the support we have in the ground.

"We haven't had many bad days here at the office but when you do, you have got to recover and I am really pleased with how we have recovered from that defeat in the last three performances."

"All in all, it's a really good night's work"

Parkinson is satisfied with the win over Walsall but is realistic about where the Dragons are at the moment as they prepare to host the Robins.

"We have got work to do in the transfer market and we have got work to do as a team.

"There are still players I feel - not the ones out there against Walsall - but others who are still finding their feet in the division, but all in all, it's a really good night's work.

"We showed that when we concentrate on the performance and how we can play, we are a decent side, but we have got work to do.

"When you come up a division it's hard, it really is. People say the National League is a hard division to get out of, that's only because only one goes straight up.

"This is a harder division game-by-game and the players are better, but we rose to the challenge against Walsall and we will make sure the performance against Swindon goes up another notch."

"It was a true Wrexham performance"

Having made changes to the starting lineup for every match of the season, the Wrexham gaffer gave some players much-needed game time that was lacking during the preseason.

"We will recover and look at Swindon closely, get the lads ready, and pick the team we feel is right for Saturday. We did that against Walsall. We thought long and hard about team selection and I feel the lads who had their shirts justified their selection.

"We will look at everybody physically and pick a team to go and put in another performance like that. You could sense that against Walsall and it was a true Wrexham performance."