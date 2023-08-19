Plymouth Argyle vs Southampton: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Plymouth Argyle vs Southampton match live?
What time is Plymouth Argyle vs Southampton match for Championship?
Argentina 8:30 am: Star +
Bolivia 7:30 am: Star +
Brazil 8:30 am: Star +
Chile 7:30 am: Star +
Colombia 6:30 am: Star +
Ecuador 6:30 am: Star +
USA 7:30 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 1:30 pm: DAZN, DAZN 2, Movistar+
Mexico 6:30 am: Star +
Paraguay 7:30 am: Star +
Peru 6:30 am: Star +
Uruguay 8:30 am: Star +
Venezuela 7:30 am: Star +
Championship
The EFL Championship is England's second largest domestic league behind the Premier League. The tournament was revamped in the 2004-05 season when the Football League decided to introduce the league to the federation that organizes the national leagues.
The second division has changed its name three times: Football League Second Division: 1892-1992, Football League First Division: 1992-2004 and Football League Championship: 2004-2016.
England's second division began in the 1892-93 season, when Birmingham were champions and Sheffield United were runners-up. Liverpool, champions 19 times of the top flight, were the second winners in the league's history.
Manchester City and Leicester City are the tournament's greatest champions. City, the reigning Champions League winners, won the competition for the first time in the last century, in 1898-99. Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Norwich have won five times.
Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds United, Burnley and Derby County have won the second tier four times. The list of champions of the competition is huge. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, other members of the Big Six, have also been champions.
The current tournament has 24 teams. Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday have risen from the third tier, while Leicester, Southampton and Leeds have dropped from the top flight. Two teams go straight up to the Premier League, while four battle it out for the last spot in a knockout fashion with the 'final' at Wembley. Three teams drop to the lower division at the end of the 46 rounds.
The 121st edition of English soccer's second tier, the 32nd under the current format, starts on August 4 and runs until May 4, 2024.
