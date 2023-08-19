Plymouth Argyle vs Southampton: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Championship Match
Southampton 

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
5:24 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Plymouth Argyle vs Southampton match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

 

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

5:19 PMan hour ago

What time is Plymouth Argyle vs Southampton match for Championship?

This is the start time of the game Plymouth Argyle vs Southampton of 19th August 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 8:30 am: Star +

Bolivia 7:30 am: Star +

Brazil 8:30 am: Star +

Chile 7:30 am: Star +

Colombia 6:30 am: Star +

Ecuador 6:30 am: Star +

USA 7:30 am ET: ESPN+

Spain 1:30 pm: DAZN, DAZN 2, Movistar+

Mexico 6:30 am: Star +

Paraguay 7:30 am: Star +

Peru 6:30 am: Star +

Uruguay 8:30 am: Star +

Venezuela 7:30 am: Star +

5:14 PMan hour ago

Speak up, Russell Martin!

"It's not going to be too long-term (Smallbone's injury), so we're not really worried about that, it's just going to rule him out this weekend, and then we'll take each day as it comes - the oldest cliché in the book, but it's true, especially with an injury. He's recovering very quickly, he's recovering very, very well, and the quicker we can get him back the better, because he gives us more flexibility, he gives us a good understanding and he's been very, very impressive. I hope he'll be part of what we're doing - we just need to get him fit quickly."
5:09 PMan hour ago

Speak up, Steven Schumacher!

"We know how important it is for us to be organized and defend very well. We know it will be important to have the ball as well and try to be a threat to them like we were last week against Watford. We'll go into the game with confidence and give it our best shot. In the first game against Sheffield Wednesday, they dominated the game. Credit to Sheffield Wednesday, they stayed there, stuck in the game. They got a goal from a set-piece and then Southampton, with a nice touch of quality, scored at the end. Last week's game against Norwich was exciting. Once again, they dominated possession. Southampton scored some good goals, but also proved that they are not bulletproof. Norwich had their plan right; if we can get our plan right, we hope to create some chances. This game on Saturday is a whole new ball game. It's two teams who will be trying to understand each other. It's on Sky, so it's going to be exciting. I'm looking forward to it. As long as we're organized and committed, we'll have a good chance. Our form has to be good. We know that the way Russell has always set his team up, they like to do a lot of passing and try to suck you into playing with their press. We know that when we're going to press, we have to press as a unit, not shoot individually, otherwise you'll be eliminated."
5:04 PMan hour ago

Classification

4:59 PM2 hours ago

Saints

Southampton also started on level terms in a goal-filled game against Norwich, which ended 4-4, and then beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1. With the same four points, the Saints are sixth in the table.
4:54 PM2 hours ago

Pilgrims

Plymouth Argyle opened with a goalless draw against Watford and then went on to beat Huddersfield 3-1. The Pilgrims are in fourth place with four points.
4:49 PM2 hours ago

Championship

The EFL Championship is England's second largest domestic league behind the Premier League. The tournament was revamped in the 2004-05 season when the Football League decided to introduce the league to the federation that organizes the national leagues.

The second division has changed its name three times: Football League Second Division: 1892-1992, Football League First Division: 1992-2004 and Football League Championship: 2004-2016.

England's second division began in the 1892-93 season, when Birmingham were champions and Sheffield United were runners-up. Liverpool, champions 19 times of the top flight, were the second winners in the league's history.

Manchester City and Leicester City are the tournament's greatest champions. City, the reigning Champions League winners, won the competition for the first time in the last century, in 1898-99. Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Norwich have won five times.

Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds United, Burnley and Derby County have won the second tier four times. The list of champions of the competition is huge. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, other members of the Big Six, have also been champions.

The current tournament has 24 teams. Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday have risen from the third tier, while Leicester, Southampton and Leeds have dropped from the top flight. Two teams go straight up to the Premier League, while four battle it out for the last spot in a knockout fashion with the 'final' at Wembley. Three teams drop to the lower division at the end of the 46 rounds. 

The 121st edition of English soccer's second tier, the 32nd under the current format, starts on August 4 and runs until May 4, 2024.

4:44 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Plymouth Argyle vs Southampton live this Saturday (19), at the Home Park at 7:30 pm ET, for the Championship. The match is valid for the 3th round of the competition.
4:39 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Championship Match: Plymouth Argyle vs Southampton Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo