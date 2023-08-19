Boca Juniors vs Platense LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Professional League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Boca Juniors vs Platense Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Boca Juniors vs Platense live, as well as the latest information from La Bombonera Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Boca Juniors vs Platense live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Boca Juniors vs Platense live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Boca Juniors vs Platense live on TV, your options is: TyC sports international.
If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount +.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Boca Juniors vs Platense?
This is the kick-off time for the Boca Juniors vs Platense match on August 18, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hrs. - ESPN Premiun
Bolivia: 20:00 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 21:00 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 20:00 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 19:00 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 19:00 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 2:00 hrs. - (August 19)
Mexico: 18:00 hrs. - Star+
Paraguay: 20:00 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 19:00 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 21:00 hrs. - Star+
Referee team
Referee: Fernando Espinoza
Assistant Referee 1: Cristian Navarro
Assistant Referee 2: José Castelli
Fourth official: Emanuel Ejarque
VAR: Silvio Trucco
AVAR: Andrés Merlos
Key player at Platense
One of the players to take into account in Platense is Nicolás Servetto, the 27 year old Argentinean born center forward has played 27 games so far in the Argentinean League, in which he has not been able to assist but he has already scored four goals, these against; Defensa Y Justicia, Banfield, Colón de Santa Fe and Racing Club.
Key player at Boca Juniors
One of the most outstanding players in Boca Juniors is Miguel Angel Merentiel, the 27-year-old Uruguayan-born center forward has played 21 games in the current edition of the Argentine League, in which he already has two assists and six goals, against Platense, Instituto de Córdoba, Racing Club, Argentinos Juniors, Tigre and Sarmiento Junin.
History Boca Juniors vs Platense
In total, the two teams have met 31 times since 1985, with Boca Juniors dominating the record with 17 wins, eight draws and Platense winning on six occasions.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Boca Juniors with 57 goals to Platense's 35.
Actuality - Platense
Platense had a bad performance in the last edition of the Argentine League. After 27 games, Platense was placed 17th in the standings with 34 points, this was achieved after winning nine games, drawing seven and losing 11, scoring 26 goals, but conceding 29, for a goal difference of -3.
Platense 1 - 0 Sarmiento Junin
- Last five games
Actuality - Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors, had a bad performance in the last edition of the Argentine League, after 27 games played, finished in seventh place in the standings with 44 points, after winning 13 games, drawing five and losing nine. In terms of goals, Boca Juniors scored 33 and conceded 24, for a goal difference of +9.
Barracas Central 1 - 2 Boca Juniors
- Last five games
The match will be played at the La Bombonera Stadium
The match between Boca Juniors and Platense will take place at La Bombonera Stadium in the city of Buenos Aires (Argentina). This stadium is where Club Atlético Boca Juniors plays its home matches, it was built in 1938 and has a capacity for approximately 58,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Boca Juniors vs Platense match, valid for date 1 of the 2023 Professional League.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
