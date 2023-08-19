Leon vs Mazatlan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match
Where and how to watch Leon vs Mazatlan live online

The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports channel.

Leon vs Mazatlan can be tuned in from the live streams on the Fox Sports App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is Leon vs Mazatlan matchday 4 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023?

This is the kickoff time for the Leon vs Mazatlan match on August 18, 2023 in various countries:

Argentina: 20:00 hours

Bolivia: 19:00 hours

Brazil: 19:00 hours

Chile: 17:00 hours

Colombia: 19:00 hours

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

United States: 9:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 20:00 hours

Peru: 7:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 23:00 hours

Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.

Japan: 21:00 hours

India: 05:00 hours 

Nigeria: 13:00 hours

South Africa: 02:00 hours

Australia: 09:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 13:00 hours

Statements León

Nicolás Larcamón spoke ahead of the match against Mazatlán: "Mena is a fundamental piece for Iván Moreno to be what he has been, they are relationships that happen on the field. All the progressions, finishes, goals and productions have a lot to do with that partnership".

"The team has generated offensively thanks to what he generates in that rotation on the right side... It is not out of foolishness not to recognize that Ángel can have better numbers, but we also value what he has been doing both offensively and defensively".

Mazatlan's last lineup

R. Gutiérrez; B. Colula, F. Almada, L. Merolla, F. Venegas; S. Flores, A. Medina, J. Intriago, A. Montaño, E. Bello; L. Amarilla.
Leon's last lineup

R. Cota; S. Barreiro, A. Frías, W. Tesillo; I. Moreno, L. Romero, J. Rodríguez, E. Hernández; A. Mena, B. Rubio, O. Fernández.
How is Mazatlán doing?

Mazatlan did not advance past the group stage of the MLS competition, and in their last Leagues Cup match they lost to FC Dallas by two goals to one.
How is León doing?

Leon was eliminated in the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup, after a delay in their match due to heavy rain. After the kick-off, despite winning, the Salt Lake team ended up turning the game around and lost three goals to one, thus exiting the Leagues Cup.

The León vs Mazatlán match will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium.

The León vs Mazatlán match will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium, located in León, Guanajuato. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the León vs Mazatlán match, corresponding to Day 4 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The match will take place at Estadio Nou Camp, at 9:00 pm.
