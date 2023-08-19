Leon vs Mazatlan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of León vs Mazatlán
Where and how to watch Leon vs Mazatlan live online
Leon vs Mazatlan can be tuned in from the live streams on the Fox Sports App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Leon vs Mazatlan matchday 4 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023?
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Bolivia: 19:00 hours
Brazil: 19:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 19:00 hours
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 9:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 7:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 20:00 hours
Peru: 7:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 23:00 hours
Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.
Japan: 21:00 hours
India: 05:00 hours
Nigeria: 13:00 hours
South Africa: 02:00 hours
Australia: 09:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 13:00 hours
Statements León
"The team has generated offensively thanks to what he generates in that rotation on the right side... It is not out of foolishness not to recognize that Ángel can have better numbers, but we also value what he has been doing both offensively and defensively".
Mazatlan's last lineup
Leon's last lineup
How is Mazatlán doing?
How is León doing?