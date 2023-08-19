Puebla vs San Luis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Puebla vs San LuisLive Score
How to watch Puebla vs San LuisLive Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 11:06 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In VIX
USA TV channel (Spanish): In Azteca 7
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Puebla vs San Luis: match for the in Leagues Cup Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Friday, August 18, 2023.
|
00:06 hours
|
No transmission
|
Bolivia
|
Friday, August 18, 2023.
|
23:06 hours
|
No transmission
|
Brazil
|
Friday, August 18, 2023.
|
00:06 hours
|
No transmission
|
Chile
|
Friday, August 18, 2023.
|
21:06 hours
|
No transmission
|
Colombia
|
Friday, August 18, 2023.
|
22:06 hours
|
No transmission
|
Ecuador
|
Friday, August 18, 2023.
|
12:06 hours
|
No transmission
|
Spain
|
Friday, August 18, 2023.
|
3:06 hours
|
No transmission
|
Canada
|
Friday, August 18, 2023.
|
23:06 hours
|
No transmission
|
USA
|
Friday, August 18, 2023.
|
23:06 hours
|
In VIX +.
|
Mexico
|
Friday, August 18, 2023.
|
21:06 hours
|
In Azteca Deportes and FOX.
|
Paraguay
|
Friday, August 18, 2023.
|
00:06 hours
|
No transmission
|
Peru
|
Friday, August 18, 2023.
|
22:06 hours
|
No transmission
|
Uruguay
|
Friday, August 18, 2023.
|
00:06 hours
|
No transmission
|
Venezuela
|
Friday, August 18, 2023.
|
23:06 hours
|
No transmission
Reinforcements are being sought
"We are looking for reinforcements, we are finalizing the numbers, it is not easy at the moment and time is running out for registrations, the profiles we are looking for are a winger, a more creative midfielder and a more defensive midfielder."
Players to follow
On the side of San Luis, Vitinho, the Brazilian has 1 goal in the season.
The captain left
The ten Argentinean, former captain, scored 6 goals and made several assists.
Besides, Fede commented that the magical nights at the two-time World Cup winner will return.
"It's hard to ask for patience in soccer. Puebla fans got used to seeing brilliant teams and matches and they will be back".
Head to head
The last match was at the Alfonso Lastras with a 1-3 defeat for La Franja.
On August 26, 2022 was the last time San Luis played at the Cuauhtémoc, losing 1-0.
How is St. Louis coming along?
On the other hand, they have a win against Gallos, a great draw against Rayados and a hard-fought defeat against Chivas. They are in sixth place with 4 points.
How is Puebla coming along?
Their last game at the Cuauhtémoc they lost 2 to 3 against Santos Laguna. The Puebla players have yet to win. They have only one draw against Tigres at the Volcán.
The team coached by Eduardo Arce added a reinforcement from Mazatlán in the form of Miguel Sansores. After Federico Mancuello left for Independiente and Fernando Arce for Rayos del Necaxa. In addition, Kevin Ramírez's contract was terminated.