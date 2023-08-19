Puebla vs San Luis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Puebla vs San Luislive, as well as the latest information from the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Puebla vs San LuisLive Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Friday, August 18, 2023.

USA Time: 11:06 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In VIX

USA TV channel (Spanish): In Azteca 7

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Puebla vs San Luis: match for the in Leagues Cup Match?

This is the start time of the game Puebla vs San Luis: of Friday, August 18, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Friday, August 18, 2023.

00:06 hours

No transmission

Bolivia

Friday, August 18, 2023.

23:06 hours

No transmission

Brazil

Friday, August 18, 2023.

00:06 hours

No transmission

Chile

Friday, August 18, 2023.

21:06 hours

No transmission

Colombia

Friday, August 18, 2023.

22:06 hours

No transmission

Ecuador

Friday, August 18, 2023.

12:06 hours

No transmission

Spain

Friday, August 18, 2023.

3:06 hours

No transmission

Canada

Friday, August 18, 2023.

23:06 hours

No transmission

USA

Friday, August 18, 2023.

23:06 hours

In VIX +.

Mexico

Friday, August 18, 2023.

21:06 hours

In Azteca Deportes and FOX.

Paraguay

Friday, August 18, 2023.

00:06 hours

No transmission

Peru

Friday, August 18, 2023.

22:06 hours

No transmission

Uruguay

Friday, August 18, 2023.

00:06 hours

No transmission

Venezuela

Friday, August 18, 2023.

23:06 hours

No transmission
Reinforcements are being sought

Eduardo Arce made it clear that after the loss of Mancuello affected the squad, they are still looking for those longed-for offensive elements.


"We are looking for reinforcements, we are finalizing the numbers, it is not easy at the moment and time is running out for registrations, the profiles we are looking for are a winger, a more creative midfielder and a more defensive midfielder."

Players to follow

The players to follow are Martin Barragán, the gasolinero is the player that with the departure of Mancuello, should appear in the condition of scoring goals. 
On the side of San Luis, Vitinho, the Brazilian has 1 goal in the season.
The captain left

Federico Mancuello said goodbye to the capital of Puebla, leaving a great legacy and being one of the favorites of the blue and white fans. His destiny was Independiente, the club that saw him grow and develop as a player.
 The ten Argentinean, former captain, scored 6 goals and made several assists. 
Besides, Fede commented that the magical nights at the two-time World Cup winner will return. 
"It's hard to ask for patience in soccer. Puebla fans got used to seeing brilliant teams and matches and they will be back".
Photo: Puebla
Photo: Puebla
Head to head

In 16 games since 2002 to date, the colchoneros have won 8 games and Puebla has won 6 games. 
The last match was at the Alfonso Lastras with a 1-3 defeat for La Franja.
On August 26, 2022 was the last time San Luis played at the Cuauhtémoc, losing 1-0.
How is St. Louis coming along?

The colchoneros also had a terrible performance in the Leagues Cup, losing both games. 
On the other hand, they have a win against Gallos, a great draw against Rayados and a hard-fought defeat against Chivas. They are in sixth place with 4 points.
Photo: San Luis
Photo: San Luis
How is Puebla coming along?

La Franja has just lost in the Leagues Cup against Chicago and Minnesota. They lost to América in that game before leaving for the United States. 
Their last game at the Cuauhtémoc they lost 2 to 3 against Santos Laguna. The Puebla players have yet to win. They have only one draw against Tigres at the Volcán. 
The team coached by Eduardo Arce added a reinforcement from Mazatlán in the form of Miguel Sansores. After Federico Mancuello left for Independiente and Fernando Arce for Rayos del Necaxa. In addition, Kevin Ramírez's contract was terminated.
Photo: Puebla
Photo: Puebla
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Liga MX Match Puebla vs San Luis Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
