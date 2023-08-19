Juarez vs Chivas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Juarez vs Chivas can be tuned in from Fox Sports Premium live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Chivas player
Alexis Vega, forward. A player with great potential, injuries have kept him away from his best level, for Chivas he is a very valuable player and letting him go is complicated, since there are not many with his characteristics, the player has been owed with the institution and this tournament has to weigh more, in good physical condition the player can be one of the best in the league.
Watch out for this Juarez player
Aitor Garcia, forward. Reinforcement from Spain, he arrived at Juarez for this Apertura 2023, the player seems to have had a great adaptation and has already made himself noticed, the forward has already scored twice in three games and is expected to continue adding for the good of the team, the next match will be complicated by the rival's defense and being at home, he must give his best.
Last alignment of Juarez
Pasquel, Cruz, Ortega, Garcia, Rodriguez, Saucedo, Salas, Garcia, Chavez, Zapata, Garcia.
Latest Chivas lineup
Rangel, Mozo, Briseño, Orozco, Calderon, Gutierrez, Beltran, Alvarado, Guzman, Vega, Marin.
Background
Juarez 1-2 Chivas
Juarez 1-3 Chivas
Chivas 1-2 Juarez
Juarez 1-3 Chivas
Chivas 1-2 Juarez
Arbitration quartet
Center: Fernando Hernandez. Assistants: Jorge Sanchez and Mario Ramirez. Fourth Official: Yonatan Peinado.
Chivas returns with more doubts
Chivas started the Apertura 2023 in the best way, the red and white team surprised with the good level displayed on the field, despite the absence of several players due to injury or Mexican national team, everything pointed to the fact that in the Leagues Cup, with the return of all these players, Chivas would be a great rival, but the illusion ended faster than expected, in its debut in the Leagues Cup, Chivas took three goals from Cincinnati, that result forced them to beat Kansas or win on penalties, but Chivas gave one of the worst games with Paunovic and took the defeat by the minimum, many players were questioned for their performance and now with the return of the league, they are obliged to give a better show and perform their best, because despite the tournament is still young, staying on top always weighs in the final stage, Juarez will not be an easy opponent, therefore, it is a good challenge for the red and white players.
Juarez with an exciting project
Bravos de Juarez has been dragging years of seasons to forget, its performance since the franchise arrived to the first division has been very low, for this Apertura 2023, Juárez made important changes in the institution, with changes in all aspects, including coach and players, the Bravos project is focused on youth, At least that's what they imply with the reinforcements that have arrived to the team, that youth, together with experience has given them positive results, at least in the first three rounds, with seven points and undefeated, Juarez placed third in the table and although their performance in the Leagues Cup was not the best, in the local tournament they have already demonstrated their capabilities.
A duel at the top
Liga MX resumes its activity after the great failure of Mexican clubs in the Leagues Cup, the fourth date of the tournament was scheduled for next week, however, as most of the teams are available to resume the Apertura 2023, the date was moved forward, Juarez and Chivas return with one of the important duels, as they play the first against the third, both with good soccer in the first 3 rounds, looking to maintain that level to stay on top of the table.