How and where to watch the Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town match live?
What time is Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town match for Championship?
Argentina 11 am: Star +
Bolivia 10 am: Star +
Brazil 11 am: Star +
Chile 10 am: Star +
Colombia 9 am: Star +
Ecuador 9 am: Star +
USA 10 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 6 pm: No transmission
Mexico 9 am: Star +
Paraguay 10 am: Star +
Peru 9 am: Star +
Uruguay 11 am: Star +
Venezuela 10 am: Star +
Speak up, Neil Warnock!
I don't want to just go there and lie down. I think the boys... yes, they were disappointed, you could see the boys had their heads down [at the final whistle], but there's nothing to be ashamed of today, nothing but positive things, apart from the goal.
I enjoyed it. The last thing I wrote on the board was 'enjoy', and I thought we'd done that today. We covered every blade of grass and couldn't give anything else away. It's disappointing to lose to a goal like that because, to be honest, I couldn't see them scoring, but that's soccer."
Speak up, Michael Carrick!
Ajax is a fantastic soccer club. It goes without saying. Reality is reality, we'd love to have kept him (Akpom), and he was fantastic for us last season and offered and gave us so much, but soccer and the ladder, such as it is, is the soccer ladder.
Once again, Latte Lath is a fantastic personality. He has that radiant smile that lights up a conversation. He gives off that positive energy, which is fantastic to see. He adapted very quickly and is very, very happy to be here.
We're looking forward to working with him, and he's already part of the group. He's been very sharp, he's got both feet and can create his chances, which I think is important. He gives us something a bit different, really. It's important to have variety at the top end of the pitch and a bit of unpredictability."
Classification
Terriers
Boro
Championship
The second division has changed its name three times: Football League Second Division: 1892-1992, Football League First Division: 1992-2004 and Football League Championship: 2004-2016.
England's second division began in the 1892-93 season, when Birmingham were champions and Sheffield United were runners-up. Liverpool, champions 19 times of the top flight, were the second winners in the league's history.
Manchester City and Leicester City are the tournament's greatest champions. City, the reigning Champions League winners, won the competition for the first time in the last century, in 1898-99. Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Norwich have won five times.
Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds United, Burnley and Derby County have won the second tier four times. The list of champions of the competition is huge. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, other members of the Big Six, have also been champions.
The current tournament has 24 teams. Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday have risen from the third tier, while Leicester, Southampton and Leeds have dropped from the top flight. Two teams go straight up to the Premier League, while four battle it out for the last spot in a knockout fashion with the 'final' at Wembley. Three teams drop to the lower division at the end of the 46 rounds.
The 121st edition of English soccer's second tier, the 32nd under the current format, starts on August 4 and runs until May 4, 2024.
