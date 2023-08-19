Benfica vs Estrela Amadora: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Primeira Liga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Benfica vs Estrela Amadora match live?
What time is Benfica vs Estrela Amadora match for Primeira Liga?
Argentina 4:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Bolivia 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Brazil 4:30 pm: Bet365
Chile 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Colombia 2:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Ecuador 2:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
USA 3:30 pm ET: Benfica TV INT, Bet365
Spain 8:30 pm: Benfica TV INT, Bet365
Mexico 2:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Paraguay 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Peru 2:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Uruguay 4:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Venezuela 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Speak up, Sérgio Vieira!
We have to be aware of the factors and these small factors that can grow. The focus is always on evolving, improving, it's never just about winning or getting three points. That's a consequence and a natural requirement. We still have a lot of time to think about it, but we have a lot of faith in the players who are here.
That concerns their coach, players, fans, management... all of them. I think every moment that happens in soccer, whether it's a defeat or a victory, is an opportunity. They could have won, they could have gone through".
Speak up, Roger Schmidt!
We're always under pressure if we want to win the league, which is also our goal this season, and to do that we have to win a lot of games. In every game, the situation is the same and we always try to win. We know that every three points we get is important.
Of course, I'm not going to announce the eleven today. In the last game, in my opinion, it was too early to call them into the team. Now it's another week with the team, the integration isn't complete, but it's better than last week. The players are training well, they feel good here and connected with their teammates, and it's a new situation [at game time]. They're doing well in training. It's always a challenge when you don't sign players at the start, during pre-season. It's much easier to integrate them then, to give them the training and information they need and then transfer it to the game. We have to manage that and I have to make decisions. I'm always thinking about the best time to launch them, not too early or too late. The best integration is for them to play, but of course I want them to have the perfect start at Benfica.
Against Boavista, we needed a plan B because we were down a player after 46/47 minutes. When you play with one less player, you need a plan B. We decided to change it up a bit and play with three defenders and two winger.
In my opinion, we were doing very well, and we went through a similar situation last season with Braga in the Portuguese Cup. We played with one player less and the game was wide open. On Monday, our performance with 10 was enough to win and we deserved to win. There were a few moments with less fortune. Also when we play 11 against 11, we need different solutions. Last season, we adjusted our behavior as a team, depending on the opponent and the game situation. There is one thing that remains the same: attacking soccer, attractive, with intensity, looking for goals. That won't change. Last season, we also showed that we were a compact team and very good at defending, and dominant in our defense, regardless of whether we were an attacking team. In my opinion, that's an advantage if we don't want to concede goals."
