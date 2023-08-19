Benfica vs Estrela Amadora: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Primeira Liga Match
Benfica

How and where to watch the Benfica vs Estrela Amadora match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Benfica TV INT, Bet365

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Benfica vs Estrela Amadora match for Primeira Liga?

This is the start time of the game Benfica vs Estrela Amadora of 19th August 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Bolivia 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Brazil 4:30 pm: Bet365

Chile 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Colombia 2:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Ecuador 2:30  pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

USA 3:30 pm ET: Benfica TV INT, Bet365

Spain 8:30 pm: Benfica TV INT, Bet365

Mexico 2:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Paraguay 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Peru 2:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Uruguay 4:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Venezuela 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Speak up, Sérgio Vieira!

"We had the feeling that if the game had been played 11 v 11 it would have been completely different. We were penalized in that move [Miguel Lopes' sending off]. We respected the criteria. Unfortunately it affected the rest of the game. We fought for the points. At this stage of our growth, we can't draw and take a point or win and take three. Vitória, in a few counter-attacking situations, managed to get into the final third. After the sending-off, the team stopped being so impressive. It wasn't easy to play with one less player at this stage when we'd just arrived from the II Liga. We put that right at half-time. We stuck to the same rules tactically. We were more impressive and ended up having some good moments.

We have to be aware of the factors and these small factors that can grow. The focus is always on evolving, improving, it's never just about winning or getting three points. That's a consequence and a natural requirement. We still have a lot of time to think about it, but we have a lot of faith in the players who are here.

That concerns their coach, players, fans, management... all of them. I think every moment that happens in soccer, whether it's a defeat or a victory, is an opportunity. They could have won, they could have gone through".

Speak up, Roger Schmidt!

"First of all, we're very pleased to be playing at our stadium, which hasn't happened for a long time. The last time we played was on the final day of last season. It's a great day for us. It's our first home game, and we want to show good soccer and win, of course. We know it's not easy to play against teams promoted to the Premier League. Estrela have had a good season, they deserve to be in the Premier League after several years. They're motivated, but we know how to play against this type of team, very disciplined, with all the players working for the team. We faced these situations last season and we have to be prepared. We want to show quality and win the game.

We're always under pressure if we want to win the league, which is also our goal this season, and to do that we have to win a lot of games. In every game, the situation is the same and we always try to win. We know that every three points we get is important.

Of course, I'm not going to announce the eleven today. In the last game, in my opinion, it was too early to call them into the team. Now it's another week with the team, the integration isn't complete, but it's better than last week. The players are training well, they feel good here and connected with their teammates, and it's a new situation [at game time]. They're doing well in training. It's always a challenge when you don't sign players at the start, during pre-season. It's much easier to integrate them then, to give them the training and information they need and then transfer it to the game. We have to manage that and I have to make decisions. I'm always thinking about the best time to launch them, not too early or too late. The best integration is for them to play, but of course I want them to have the perfect start at Benfica.

Against Boavista, we needed a plan B because we were down a player after 46/47 minutes. When you play with one less player, you need a plan B. We decided to change it up a bit and play with three defenders and two winger.

In my opinion, we were doing very well, and we went through a similar situation last season with Braga in the Portuguese Cup. We played with one player less and the game was wide open. On Monday, our performance with 10 was enough to win and we deserved to win. There were a few moments with less fortune. Also when we play 11 against 11, we need different solutions. Last season, we adjusted our behavior as a team, depending on the opponent and the game situation. There is one thing that remains the same: attacking soccer, attractive, with intensity, looking for goals. That won't change. Last season, we also showed that we were a compact team and very good at defending, and dominant in our defense, regardless of whether we were an attacking team. In my opinion, that's an advantage if we don't want to concede goals."

Classification

Tricolours

Estrela Amadora has been promoted to the top flight of Portuguese soccer. In their first game, the Tricolores lost 1-0 to Vitória de Guimarães. The Lisbon team is in 15th place.
Eagles

Benfica lost their league opener to Boavista, 3-2. Despite this, the Eagles are in 11th place.
Eye on the game

Benfica vs Estrela Amadora live this Saturday (19), at the Luz Stadium at 3:30 pm ET, for the Primeira Liga. The match is valid for the 2th round of the competition.
