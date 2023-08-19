Tottenham vs Manchester United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 Premier League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Tottenham vs Manchester United live from the Premier League 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share the initial lineups of Tottenham vs Manchester United live corresponding to Date 2 of the Premier League 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Tottenham vs Manchester United online and live in the Premier League 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Tottenham vs Manchester United match in various countries:
Argentina: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Brazil: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Colombia: 10:30 a.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 10:30 a.m. on Star+
US (ET): 12:30 p.m. Peacock
Spain: 4:30 p.m. on DAZN
Mexico: 10:30 a.m. on Paramount+
Paraguay: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 10:30 a.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Heung-Min Son, a must see player!
The Tottenham midfielder is one of the great referents of his club on offense and the team's top scorer. Billing seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Tottenham in the football generation. This is one of the team's promises and his offensive contribution is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 47 games where he got 14 goals and 6 assists. The South Korean midfielder had a great season and the Spurs will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does the Spurs arrive?
The Spurs are preparing for the 2023-2024 Premier League season where they will continue to fight for a place in some European competition, although the main objective is to get among the best teams in the highest category of English football. Tottenham finished in eighth position in the Premier League with 60 points. However, his path in the Premier League did not reach a place in any UEFA competition, remaining 1 point behind the places that go to these international competitions. Some interesting names in this group are Heung-Min Son, Richarlison, Giovani Lo Celso, Eric Dier, Hugo Lloris, Cristian Romero and James Maddison, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team. The team underwent a number of important changes and was forced to strengthen the squad for a new adventure in the Premier League. Tottenham will seek to be one of the protagonists in the championship and reach new levels in all the competitions in which it participates. At the moment the team is in eighth position with 1 point after 0 wins, 1 draw and 0 losses.
Marcus Rashford, a must see player!
The Manchester United striker is one of the club's great figures and will seek to continue being the top reference in the team's attack. Now, after his passing last season, Rashford is running to be one of the top references in the forward that Manchester United needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for the Premier League title in England. In the previous campaign, he registered 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games.
How does Manchester United arrive?
Manchester United comes to this friendly duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team for the next season of the Premier League, after finishing in third place in the first division of English football with 75 units, after 23 victories , 6 draws and 9 losses. The Red Devils are presented with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Marcus Rashford, André Onana, Lisandro Martínez, Raphael Varane, Bruno Fernandes, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho. Manchester United is a powerhouse of British football and it is a great team that constantly fights to stay at the top of the table and win titles, it will seek to give its best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the line-up with those who will start next season. Among Manchester United's objectives is to enter the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League, as well as fight directly with Manchester City for the leadership of the Premier day by day.
Where's the game?
The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium located in the city of London, England will host this duel between two teams looking to start the next season in a good way in their respective competitions. This stadium has a capacity for 62,800 fans and was inaugurated in 2019.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Tottenham vs Manchester United match, corresponding to Date 2 of the 2023-2024 Premier League. The match will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, at 12:30 p.m. sharp.