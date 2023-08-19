Swansea City vs Coventry City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch EFL Championship Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Swansea City vs Coventry City live of the EFL Championship 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for Swansea City vs Coventry City live for the 2023-2024 EFL Championship Season, as well as the most recent information coming from Swansea Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Swansea City vs Coventry City online and live from the EFL Championship 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Swansea City vs Coventry City match in various countries:
Argentina: 11 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 10 hours in Star+
Brazil: 11 hours on Star+
Chile: 11 hours on Star+
Colombia: 9 hours in Star+
Ecuador: 9 hours in Star+
USA (ET): 10 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 15 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 8 hours in Star+
Paraguay: 11 hours on Star+
Peru: 9 hours in Star+
Uruguay: 11 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 10 hours on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Matt Godden, a must see player!
The Coventry City striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Englishman continues to develop him and hopes to be a fundamental piece in his team's offense. During this EFL Championship season, he got 2 goals and 1 assist in 3 games. The 32-year-old veteran will look to be Coventry's undisputed starter and help them achieve his goals.
How does Coventry arrive?
Coventry continues their EFL Championship season, ranking in the eleventh position with 3 points, after 1 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss. The team has an interesting player base, among which we find Matt Godden, Ellis Simms, Callum O'Hare, Liam Kelly, Kyle McFadzean and Haji Wright to fight for a good year and try to seek promotion to the Premier League. Last season, Coventry finished in fifth place with 70 points, qualifying for the Promotion Playoffs, where they were eliminated by Luton, remaining in the EFL Championship for another year. Coventry is one of the great favorites to fight for promotion and the search for good results will be essential to achieve this goal day by day.
Jerry Yates, a must see player!
The Swansea City striker is one of his club's great references in attack and the team's top scorer. Yates is looking to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece of offense for his club. This is one of the team's promises and his offensive contribution is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 43 games where he got 6 assists and 15 goals. This will have to be one of those in charge of orchestrating Swansea City's offense to avoid relegation.
How does Swansea get here?
Swansea City continues with the 2023-2024 season of the EFL Championship where they fight to get among the best in the league and fight to get promoted to the Premier League again. The team is in the seventeenth position after 2 games played with a record of 0 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss to get 1 point. Swansea is one of the teams that finished in the middle of the table in the second division of British football and its objective is very clear: to avoid relegation and establish solid bases for future seasons. Some interesting names in this group are Jerry Yates, Charlie Patino, Harry Darling, Nathan Wood, Matt Grimes and Liam Cullen, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution it will be fundamental for the hopes of the establishment in the rest of the soccer season. These do not march as the favorites to win this duel, however, they could surprise.
Where's the game?
The Swansea Stadium located in the city of Swansea, Wales will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue in a good way this season of the EFL Championship 2023-2024. This stadium has a capacity for 21,100 fans and was inaugurated in 2005.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Swansea City vs Coventry City match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 EFL Championship Season. The match will take place at Swansea Stadium, at 10 o'clock.