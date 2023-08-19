Sunderland vs Rotherham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Sunderland vs Rotherham United live online in EFL Championship Match day 3.
Last match between them
Where and how to watch Sunderland vs Rotherham United online live in EFL Championship Match day 3
Sunderland vs Rotherham United will not be broadcast on streaming.
What time is Sunderland vs Rotherham United match day 3 of the EFL Championship?
Argentina: 10:00 am
Brazil: 10:00
Uruguay: 10:00 am
Bolivia: 10:00 am
Chile: 10:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.
Venezuela: 10:00 a.m.
Colombia: 10:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.
Mexico: 08:00 hours
Panama: 08:00 hours
Peru: 10:00 a.m.
United States: 09:00 hours PT and 11:00 hours ET
Spain: 16:00 hours
France: 16:00 hours
Germany: 16:00 hours
Italy: 16:00 hours
Japan: 22:00 hours
Rotherham's United latest line-up
1.Viktor Johansson, 24.Cameron Humphreys, 2.Dexter Lembikisa, 6.Tyler Blackett, 3.Cohen Bramall, 7.Cafu, 22.Hakeem Odoffin, 18.Oliver Rathbone, 8.Ben Wiles, 10.Jordan Hugill, 14.Fred Onyedinma. DT: Matthew James Taylor.
Sunderland's latest line-up
1st Anthony Patterson, 5th Daniel Ballard, 13th Luke O´Nien, 3rd Dennis Cirkin, 32nd Trai Hume, 24th Daniel Neil, 39th Pierre Ekwah, 10th Patrick Robets, 7th Jobe Bellingham, 20th Clarke, 46th Bradley Dack. DT:Tony Mowbray.