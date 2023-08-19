Sunderland vs Rotherham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship 2023 Match
Image: Sunderland

10:00 PM17 minutes ago

Watch Sunderland vs Rotherham United live online in EFL Championship Match day 3.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Sunderland vs Rotherham United live on Match day 3 of the EFL Championship 2023, as well as the latest information from the Stadium of Light.
9:55 PM22 minutes ago

Last match between them

The last time these two sides met, Rotherham defeated Sunderland 2-1 at home and in front of their own fans, a match that was full of intensity and adrenaline, so expect this game to be a similar affair, with two teams looking to climb out of the bottom half of the EFL Championship 2023 table at the start of the season.

9:50 PM27 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Sunderland vs Rotherham United online live in EFL Championship Match day 3

The match Sunderland vs Rotherham United will not be broadcast on television.
Sunderland vs Rotherham United will not be broadcast on streaming.



9:45 PM32 minutes ago

What time is Sunderland vs Rotherham United match day 3 of the EFL Championship?

This is the kick-off time for the Sunderland vs Rotherham United match on 19 August 2023 in various countries:

 Argentina: 10:00 am

Brazil: 10:00

Uruguay: 10:00 am

Bolivia: 10:00 am

Chile: 10:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.

Venezuela: 10:00 a.m.

Colombia: 10:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.

Mexico: 08:00 hours

Panama: 08:00 hours

Peru: 10:00 a.m.

United States: 09:00 hours PT and 11:00 hours ET

Spain: 16:00 hours

France: 16:00 hours

Germany: 16:00 hours

Italy: 16:00 hours

Japan: 22:00 hours

9:40 PM37 minutes ago

Rotherham's United latest line-up

Esta es la última alineación de Rotherham:

1.Viktor Johansson, 24.Cameron Humphreys, 2.Dexter Lembikisa, 6.Tyler Blackett, 3.Cohen Bramall, 7.Cafu, 22.Hakeem Odoffin, 18.Oliver Rathbone, 8.Ben Wiles, 10.Jordan Hugill, 14.Fred Onyedinma. DT: Matthew James Taylor.

9:35 PM42 minutes ago

Sunderland's latest line-up

Esta es la última alineación de Sunderland:

1st Anthony Patterson, 5th Daniel Ballard, 13th Luke O´Nien, 3rd Dennis Cirkin, 32nd Trai Hume, 24th Daniel Neil, 39th Pierre Ekwah, 10th Patrick Robets, 7th Jobe Bellingham, 20th Clarke, 46th Bradley Dack. DT:Tony Mowbray.

9:30 PMan hour ago

Absences

The only absentee for Rotherham United will be Fred Onyedinma, who has been sent off, while Sunderland will be able to count on a full squad, as they have no injured or suspended players.
9:25 PMan hour ago

Background

The record does not indicate a favorite as they have met on 6 occasions, leaving a record of 2 wins for Sunderland, 2 draws and 2 wins for Rotherham, so tomorrow there will be no favorite to win, it is expected to be a very even match, full of intensity, goals and emotions.
9:20 PMan hour ago

How does Rotherham United get there?

On the other hand Rotherham comes from a two-goal draw against Blackburn, a match that despite suffering a sending off against them they managed to rescue the draw, they are only one position above Sunderland in 20th place, they only have one defeat and one draw so they will be looking to get out of the bad streak and out of the bottom of the overall table, this is how both teams arrive at this match day 3 in the EFL Championship.
9:15 PMan hour ago

How is Sunderland coming along?

Sunderland come from losing 2-1 against Preston and continue with a very bad streak at the start of this Championship, they are in 21st position, without points and with 2 defeats, they will look to get out of the bad streak against Rotherham, so it is expected to be a very intense game with a team desperate to get out of the bottom of the overall table at the start of the season.
9:10 PMan hour ago

Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Sunderland vs Rotherham United live stream, match day 3 of the EFL Championship 2023. The match will take place at the Stadium of Light at 08:00 kick-off.
