Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taee LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Pro League

Photo: Disclosure / Al-Ittihad

Don't miss a detail Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taee match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
The stage

Prince Abdullah al-Faisal is It is a football stadium located in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Inaugurated in 2014, it has capacity for around 62,241 spectators.

  It is a prominent venue for sporting events, especially football matches, and can also be used for cultural and music events.

  Named after Prince Abdullah al-Faisal, a member of the Saudi Arabian royal family and a sports enthusiast. Its modern architecture and high-quality facilities make it a focal point for sports and entertainment activities in the region.

Probable Al-Ittihad!

Marcelo Grohe; Al Olayan, Al Shanqueeti, Sharahili and Bamsaud; Kanté and Fabinho; Igor Coronado, Romarinho and Hamdallah; Benzema.
How does Al-Ittihad arrive?

 Al-Ittihad arrives for the game as current champion of the tournament and debuted in this edition with a 3-0 victory, away from home, against Al-Raed.
Probable Al-Taee!

Victor Braga; Nakhli, Bauer, Roco and Qasim; Alfa Semedo, Asiri, Mensah, Mohammed and Misidjan; Al-Shamlan.
How does Al-Taee arrive?

Al-Taee arrives for the confrontation with a victory in the inaugural duel of the Saudi Championship. The team beat Dhamk by 1-0, playing in front of their fans.
Al-Ittihad

Photo: Disclosure / Al-Ittihad
Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Championship had its first season in 1976–77, with eight clubs: Al-Hilal, Al-Nasr, Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al Wahda, Al-Qadisiya, Al Shabab and Al-Riyadh. Now the competition is on. formed by 18 clubs, which compete turn and return, giving 34 rounds. For the current campaign, the Saudi Pro League invested in R$ 2.4 billion in signings, bringing well-known names in world football, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema , N'Golo Kanté, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, Alex Telles, Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic, Riyad Mahrez, Roger Ibañez,  ;Franck Kessié, Allan Saint-Maximin, Edouard Mendy, Malcom, R&uben Neves, Milinkovic-Savic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

With the ambition of making Saudi Arabia the country of football, the government is investing in local football, with the Saudi Sovereign Fund (PIF), which ends up controlling the biggest clubs:  Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr. 

Al-Ittihad is Al-Hilal is the current champion of the league, having nine titles in total and shares the rank of second-biggest winner with Al-Nassr.  He is sovereign and has 18, with the last achievement in 2021-22.

The first two teams guarantee direct qualification for the AFC Champions League while the third team plays in the qualifying phase, similar to the system adopted in South America with Libertadores. Thus, the top three teams from the second division and the last three are relegated to the second division. second division in the country.

The game will be played at Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium

The Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taee game will be played at Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium, with a capacity of 27.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Saudi Pro League: Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taee live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
