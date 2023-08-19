Liverpool vs Bournemouth LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
What time is Liverpool vs Bournemouth match for Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Liverpool vs Bournemouth of 19th August in several countries:

 

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

August 19, 2023

10:00 ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

August 19, 2023

12:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

August 19, 2023

9:00

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

August 19, 2023

12:00

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

August 19, 2023

12:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

August 19, 2023

9:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

August 19, 2023

9:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

August 19, 2023

16:00

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

August 19, 2023

8:00

Paramount +

Peru

August 19, 2023

9:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
Watch out for this Bournemouth player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Bournemouth's iconic center forward Dominic Solanke. The English striker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Dominic Solanke knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Bournemouth.
Bournemouth's final lineup:

Neto; A. Smith, I. Zabarnyi, M. Sensei, L. Kelly; L. Cook, J. Lerma; D. Brooks, R. Christie, J. Anthony; D. Solanke.
Watch out for this Liverpool player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Liverpool's iconic center forward Diogo Jota. The Portuguese attacker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Diogo Jota knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Liverpool.

Last Liverpool line-up:

Alisson; T. Alexander-Arnold, I. Konaté, V. Van Dijk, A. Robertson; D. Szoboszlai, A. Mac Allister, C. Gakpo; M. Salah, Diogo Jota, L. Diaz.
Background:

Liverpool and Bournemouth have met on a total of 19 occasions (14 Liverpool wins, 3 draws, 2 Bournemouth wins) with the scales tipping in favor of the Red's side. In terms of goals, 51 goals have been scored in favor of Liverpool, while 13 have been scored in favor of the visitors. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 27 of last season where Bournemouth beat Liverpool by the narrowest of margins.
About the Stadium

Anfield is an iconic soccer stadium located in the city of Liverpool, England. It is home to Liverpool Football Club, one of the most successful and recognized soccer clubs in the world. The stadium was opened in 1884 and has been the home of Liverpool FC ever since. Originally, Anfield was the home of Everton FC, but after a dispute with the owners of the ground, Everton moved to another stadium and Liverpool FC was founded to occupy Anfield. Since then, the stadium has witnessed many historic and exciting moments in soccer history.

Anfield has undergone several renovations and expansions over the years. In its current form, it has a capacity of around 53,000 spectators. The famous Kop Stand is one of the most iconic sections of the stadium and is known for hosting one of the most passionate and loudest supporters in world soccer.

Back to the top

Last season was challenging for Liverpool, as they spent more than half of the campaign below the so-called big six of the Premier League, however, the Reds managed to get things back on track at the end of the season and get into the European places at the last minute. Now, in this new start the Liverpool team will want to be a candidate to lift the Premier League title and return to Champions League places.
The goal is to stay there

Bournemouth achieved last year's goal, which was to stay in the Premier League, avoiding relegation last season, however, once again all the clubs are putting at stake their stay in England's top flight. This season, Bournemouth will have to prove that they have the quality to continue playing in the Premier League and fight for a better position in the overall table, since, if they return to the performance of last season, the visiting team could be fighting for relegation at the end of the season.
The start of a great adventure

The wait is finally over in England and for the rest of the world, the most exciting league in the world is back with the best players, the anthology goals, the most debated controversies and the best atmosphere that can exist in European soccer, the Premier League is back. In the months leading up to this opening day, teams have been working tirelessly on their preparations, fine-tuning their tactics and forging connections on the pitch. Summer signings have injected new energy into the squads, and hopes are at an all-time high for all clubs, from title contenders to newly promoted sides dreaming of making a mark in the elite league. As the season kicks off, Bournemouth and Liverpool will face each other at Anfield in what will be the continuation of Matchday 2 action in England, where the "Red's" will be looking for their first home win against Bournemouth.
Kick-off time

The Liverpool vs Bournemouth match will be played at Anfield, in Liverpool, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2023 Premier League: Liverpool vs Bournemouth!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
