Liverpool vs Bournemouth LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

Tune in here Liverpool vs Bournemouth Live Score
What time is Liverpool vs Bournemouth match for Premier League Match?
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
August 19, 2023
|
10:00 ET
|
Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.
|
Argentina
|
August 19, 2023
|
12:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Bolivia
|
August 19, 2023
|
9:00
|
Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.
|
Brazil
|
August 19, 2023
|
12:00
|
WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.
|
Chile
|
August 19, 2023
|
12:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Colombia
|
August 19, 2023
|
9:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Ecuador
|
August 19, 2023
|
9:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Spain
|
August 19, 2023
|
16:00
|
DAZN y Movistar +
|
Mexico
|
August 19, 2023
|
8:00
|
Paramount +
|
Peru
|
August 19, 2023
|
9:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
Background:
About the Stadium
Anfield has undergone several renovations and expansions over the years. In its current form, it has a capacity of around 53,000 spectators. The famous Kop Stand is one of the most iconic sections of the stadium and is known for hosting one of the most passionate and loudest supporters in world soccer.