Excelsior vs Ajax LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie Match

Tune in here Excelsior vs Ajax Live Score!
How to watch Excelsior vs Ajax Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Excelsior vs Ajax match for Eredivisie?
Argentina: 11:30 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 10:30 AM on Star +
Brazil: 11:30 AM on Star +
Chile: 11:30 AM on Star +
Colombia: 9:30 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 9:30 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 10:30 AM on ESPN +
Spain: 4:30 PM
Mexico: 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 10:30 AM on Star +
Peru: 9:30 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 11:30 AM on Star +
Venezuela: 10:30 AM on Star +
Excelsior vs Ajax history
In the Eredivisie...
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the Eredivisie, we count 46 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Ajax with 39 victories, while Excelsior has won one, for a balance of six draws.
If we take into account the number of times that Excelsior has been at home against Ajax in the Eredivisie, there are 23 matches, where the Ajaciedens have the advantage with 17 wins over the Kralingers' one win and five draws.
Ajax
Ajax started the season in a very good way. The team led by Maurice Steijn thrashed Heracles 4-1 at home and have given a blow of authority at the beginning of the Eredivisie. Now, the second match will bring a greater demand against an opponent that has also given good impressions on the first day.
Excelsior
Excelsior won their first match in the Eredivisie. It was not an easy match visiting NEC Nijmegen, but in a roller coaster of emotions, they managed to come back in stoppage time, which gave them the three points. They will now try to continue with their winning streak and add their first win at home.