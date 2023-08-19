Excelsior vs Ajax LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie Match
Image: VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Excelsior vs Ajax live match, as well as the latest information from the Van Donge & De Roo. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Excelsior vs Ajax Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Excelsior vs Ajax match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Excelsior vs Ajax match for Eredivisie?

This is the start time of the game Excelsior vs Ajax of August 19th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:30 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 10:30 AM on Star +
Brazil: 11:30 AM on Star +
Chile: 11:30 AM on Star +
Colombia: 9:30 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 9:30 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 10:30 AM on ESPN +
Spain: 4:30 PM
Mexico: 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 10:30 AM on Star +
Peru: 9:30 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 11:30 AM on Star +
Venezuela: 10:30 AM on Star +

Key player - Ajax

In Ajax, the presence of Steven Bergwijn stands out. The 25-year-old Dutch striker is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the Eredivisie with two goals.
Key player - Excelsior

In Excelsior, the presence of Oscar Uddenas stands out. The 21-year-old Swedish striker became the team's star in the first game of the season after scoring the winning goal for his team.
Excelsior vs Ajax history

These two teams have met on 47 occasions. The statistics are in favor of Ajax, who have been victorious on 40 occasions, while Excelsior have won on one occasion, for a total of six draws.

In the Eredivisie...

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the Eredivisie, we count 46 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Ajax with 39 victories, while Excelsior has won one, for a balance of six draws. 

If we take into account the number of times that Excelsior has been at home against Ajax in the Eredivisie, there are 23 matches, where the Ajaciedens have the advantage with 17 wins over the Kralingers' one win and five draws.

Ajax

Ajax started the season in a very good way. The team led by Maurice Steijn thrashed Heracles 4-1 at home and have given a blow of authority at the beginning of the Eredivisie. Now, the second match will bring a greater demand against an opponent that has also given good impressions on the first day.

Excelsior

Excelsior won their first match in the Eredivisie. It was not an easy match visiting NEC Nijmegen, but in a roller coaster of emotions, they managed to come back in stoppage time, which gave them the three points. They will now try to continue with their winning streak and add their first win at home.

The match will be played at the Van Donge & De Roo

The Excelsior vs Ajax match will be played at the Van Donge & De Roo, located in the city of Rotterdam, in the Netherlands. This venue, inaugurated in 1902, has a capacity for 3,531 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Eredivisie match: Excelsior vs Ajax Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
