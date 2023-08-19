QPR vs Ipswich Town LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match
Foto: Ipswich Town

Follow here QPR vs Ipswich Town Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups QPR vs Ipswich Town live, as well as the latest information from Loftus Road Stadium as statements of the protagonists, players to follow, interesting facts of these two teams. In this great match of the second division of England, which you can not miss, Ipswich Town plays against QPR. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute by minute live online coverage.
How to watch QPR vs Ipswich Town Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

USA Time: 10:00 AM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): No transmission

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for QPR vs Ipswich Town: match for the in Championship Match?

This is the start time of the game QPR vs Ipswich Town: of Saturday, August 19, 2023, in several countries:

Players to watch

Welsh striker Nathan Broadhead is the player to watch for Ipswich Town scoring 1 goal and 1 assist in the last 2 games. On the other side we have the 20 year old Irishman, Sinclair Armstrong who has the same numbers, with 1 goal and 1 assist. Be aware that he is a provocative player with 2 yellow cards.
Transfers

QPR signed Steve Cook at center back, Asmir Begovic at goalkeeper, Morgan Fox at full back. In addition, Jack Colback and Taylor Richards for center midfield. 
They let 5 players go, Rob Dickie, Seny Dieng, Stefan Johansen, Luke Amos, Olamide Shodipo. 
On the other side, Ipswich Town signed Jack Taylor midfield, George Hirst striker, Omari Hutchinson from Chelsea on loan, Elkan Baggot defender and Cieran Slicker as goalkeeper.
Their departures were Rekeem Harper, Joe Pigott, Panutche Camara, Idris El Mizouni, Tete Yengi.
How are the teams coming?

QPR comes from losing to Watford in a 4-0 drubbing and against Cardiff they won with two goals to one. A tough start for Queens Park Rangers who in pre-season were very consistent, losing in their last game against Oxford United. 
On the other side Ipswich Town is the leader together with Leicester City, winning their last 3 games, in the first league game they won 2 to 1 against Sunderland, against Bristol Rovers in the EFL Cup they won 2 to 0. In the most recent game against Stoke City they won 2 to 0. Next week they will have an equally complicated match against Leeds and the second round of the cup against Reading.
Where will it be played?

Loftus Road Stadium is a historic stadium due to the fact that it has been one of the most historic stadiums in England. On October 22, 1904 it was built in the United Kingdom, England with a capacity for 18,439 spectators. Originally it only had a capacity for 6,000 fans. Apart from Queens Park Rangers it was home to Fulham in 2002.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 in Championship Match QPR vs Ipswich Town Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
