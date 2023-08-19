Al Hilal vs Al Fayha: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal vs Al Fayha Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Al Hilal vs Al Fayha match.
How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Fayha Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Al Hilal vs AL Fayha live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

The Saudi League!

The Saudi League had its first season in 1976-77, with eight clubs: Al-Hilal, Al-Nasr, Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al Wahda, Al-Qadisiya, Al Shabab and Al-Riyadh. The competition is now made up of 18 clubs, who play round and round, over 34 rounds. For the current campaign, the Saudi Pro League has invested R$2.4 billion in signings, bringing in well-known names in world soccer, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kanté, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, Alex Telles, Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic, Riyad Mahrez, Roger Ibañez, Franck Kessié, Allan Saint-Maximin, Edouard Mendy, Malcom, Rúben Neves, Milinkovic-Savic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

 

With the ambition of making Saudi Arabia the country of soccer, the government invests in local soccer with the Saudi Arabian Sovereign Fund (PIF), which ends up controlling the biggest clubs: Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr.

 

Al-Ittihad is the reigning league champion, with nine titles in total, and shares second place with Al-Nassr. Al-Hilal is the reigning champion with 18, having last won the title in 2021-22.

 

The top two finishers qualify directly for the AFC Champions League, while the third place team plays in the qualifying round, similar to the system adopted in South America with the Libertadores. The top three teams in the second division and the bottom three are relegated to the country's second division.

Probable Al Fayha

Al Fayha's probable team for the match is: Stojkovic, Al Baqawi, Al Shuwaish, Al Khaibari and Al Qaydhi; Ricardo, Al Safari and Zidan; Ruiz, Nwakaeme and Majrashi.
Probable Al Hilal

Al Hilal's probable team for the match is: Al Owais, Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al Bulaihi and AL Obaid; Kanno, Rúben Neves, Michael, Milinkovic-Savic and Al Dawsari; Malcom (Neymar).
Injuries

Al Fahya will be without the injured Onyekuru. Al Hilal have no absentees and are looking forward to the debut of Neymar, the team's new star player.
Saudi Pro League

We've only played one match so far in the league, with the second round already underway. Al Hilal and Al Fayha have three points, along with Al Ittihad, Al Wehda and Al Taee.
Last Matches: Al Fayha

Al Fayha come into the match on the back of two wins. In a friendly on July 25, they won 3-1 against Al Rayyan. And on Saturday (12), at home, they won 3-1 against Al Khaleej, with goals from Ryller, Sakala and Mandash, while Al Dubais pulled one back.
Last Matches: Al Hilal

Al Hilal are coming off the back of one defeat and one win in their last few games. The defeat came on Saturday (12), in the final of the Arab Clubs Champions Cup, where they lost 2-1 to Al Nassr, with Michael opening the scoring and Cristiano Ronaldo turning the game around with two goals. On Monday, they won 3-1 away to Abha, with Malcom scoring a hat-trick and Bguir adding a second.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League match: Al Hilal vs Al Fayha Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

