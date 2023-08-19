Sweden vs Australia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Womens World Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Sweden vs. Australia
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sweden vs Australia live, as well as the latest information from Suncorp Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Sweden vs Australia live?
If you want to watch Sweden vs Australia live on TV, your option is: Fox Sports.
If you want to watch it directly on streaming: Fox Sports App in North America and ViX in Mexico.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Sweden vs Australia?
This is the kick-off time for the Sweden vs Australia match on August 19, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and TyC Sports
Bolivia: 4:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 5:00 hrs. - Globo and SporTV
Chile: 4:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports
Colombia: 3:00 hrs. - Caracol TV, RCN Television and DIRECTV Sports
Ecuador: 3:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports
Spain: 10:00 hrs. - RTVE.es and TDP
Mexico: 2:00 hrs. - VIX
Paraguay: 4:00 hrs. -
Peru: 3:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports
Uruguay: 5:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Australia: 19:00 hrs. - Optus Sport
India: 13:30 hrs. - DD Sports and Fan Code
Nigeria: 13:00 hrs. - AfroSport TV
South Africa: 12:00 hrs. - SuperSport Football
Japan: 17:00 hrs. -
Referee team
Referee: Cheryl Foster
1st assistant referee: Michelle O'Neill
2nd assistant referee: Franca OVERTOOM
4th referee: Rebecca Welch
Key player - Australia
Sam Kerr, the 29-year-old forward is the key player for the Aussies. Although she missed most of the tournament due to injury, she has been able to play in the last three games of the tournament, scoring a great goal in the semis against the English.
Kerr has been in the last three World Cups and in this Cup she will achieve the most important campaign for her country.
Kerr has been in the last three World Cups and in this Cup she will achieve the most important campaign for her country.
Key player - Sweden
Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt is a standout player. The 25-year-old, who plays as a defender for Arsenal, is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the Women's World Cup with four goals. She has also played in all six matches of this World Cup.
Face to face: Sweden vs Australia
There have been five meetings between the two teams, with two wins for the Europeans, one for the Australians and two draws.
News - Australia
The Aussies are coming off a 3-1 semi-final loss to England and will have the support of the home fans in the match for third place in the championship.
News - Sweden
The Scandinavians were knocked out of the title race after losing 2-1 in regulation time to Spain. The Europeans will now be looking to secure third place in the tournament.
The Stadium
The match will take place at the Suncorp Stadium, in the city of Brisbane (Australia), this will be the last match at this venue of the current World Cup. This stadium has a capacity of 52,500 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Sweden vs Australia, valid for the third place of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023. My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.