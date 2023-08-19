Manchester City vs Newcastle LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Man City vs Newcastle live, as well as the latest information coming out of Etihad Stadium.
Player to watch from Newcastle: Alexander Isak

The 23-year-old Swedish striker also started the season by scoring a double against another team that is very strong, Aston Villa. It is also very interesting that in his first game he managed to score a goal, and it was nothing more and nothing less than against Liverpool, the only bad thing is that Isak's goal only served for the statistics, since that goal failed to achieve anything, because the magpies lost 2-1. Will Isak score against the Cityzens tomorrow?

 

Player to watch from Man City: Erling Haaland

The 23 year old Norwegian striker started his second season at Manchester City with a blast, by scoring a brace against the newly ascended Burnley. It is incredible that last season he had a really good start as well, Manchester City played away against West Ham, and Erling Haaland also scored twice, the first goal was from the penalty spot in the 36th minute and the second and last goal of the game was in the 65th minute. Will the Norwegian robot have a good game tomorrow against a really strong Newcastle?

When and where to watch Man City vs Newcastle live and online?

The match will be broadcast on SiriusXM FC, Peacock, but if you want to watch it live and online VAVEL is your best option.
 
Last XI from Newcastle

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon
Last XI from Manchester City

Ederson; Rico Lewis, Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne; Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, Bernardo Silva; Erling Haaland. 
Times for the match

These are some of the times for tomorrow Argentina:4:00 pm Bolivia: 3:00 pm Brazil: 4:00 pm Chile: 2:00 pm Colombia: 1:00 pm Ecuador: 1:00 pm USA (ET): 3:00 pm Spain: 8:00 pm Mexico: 1:00 pm Paraguay: 3:00 pm Peru: 1:00 pm Uruguay: 3:00 pm Venezuela: 2:00 pm
Newcastle come from a thrashing.

Newcastle also started their season last week on a Saturday against Aston Villa, and they are looking really strong. Eddie Howe's team destroyed a really strong Aston Villa with no hesitation. The game ended 5-1 to the magpies. 

 

Also, as Manchester City's game, the first goal came in the 6th minute from Sandro Tonali, minutes later Moussa Diaby drew the match, but again, minutes later Isak scored the second. 

In the second half Newcastle went wild. Isak scored in the 58th minute, in the 77th minute Wilson scored, and to finish the match, Harvey Barnes scored in the 90th minute. Can Newcastle stop Manchester City tomorrow from winning?

 

Manchester City come from a victory!

The Premier League kicked off last week, and it kicked off with Manchester City opening the season against Burnley at the Turf Moore. The Cityzens almost like every year started the season in spectacular fashion by sweeping against the team of Manchester City legend Vincent Company.

The first goal of the Premier League came in the 4th minute with a goal from the android Erling Haaland. A little before the end of the first half, Haaland scored again, and 15 minutes after the end of the match, midfielder Rodri finished the match. Can Manchester City win their second game in a row tomorrow?

Where will the match be?

The Etihad Stadium, located in Manchester, England, will host this duel between two teams seeking to remain unbeaten in the league and reach high places. This stadium has a capacity for 55,097 fans.

Surprisingly, this stadium, although it is one of the most recognized in the world, has not been part of an international tournament; It has not hosted any World Cup, it has not hosted any UEFA competition, or anything like that, since the stadium was built on July 25, 2002.

Despite being built recently, it has hosted many concerts. The first one was in 2004, and it was one of the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, and the last one was 5 years ago and it included Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Premier League match: Man City vs Newcastle Live Updates!

The match is between Man City vs Newcastle corresponding to matchday 2 of the Premier League. The meeting will take place in Etihad Stadium. It will start at 1:00 pm


 

