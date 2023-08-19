Genoa vs Fiorentina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match
Photo: Serie A

Follow here Genoa vs Fiorentina Live Score

Everything you need to know about this match of the Serie A Match is on VAVEL USA. Do not miss a detail of the match Genoa vs Fiorentina live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

 

How to watch Genoa vs Fiorentina Live in TV channel in USA

If you want to watch the game Genoa vs Fiorentina live on TV, your options are: No options

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Last lineup Fiorentina

Terraciano, Dodo, Parisi, Arthur, Milenkovic, Quarta, Brekalo, Mandragora, Kokorin, Bonaventura, Sottil.
Last lineup Genoa

Leali, Dragusin, Vogliacco, Vásquez, Hefti, Frendrup, Badelj, Thorsby, Caricol, Gudmundsson, Retegui.
Who will be the central referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Genoa vs Fiorentina will be Ayroldi; Lo Cicero, first line; Colarossi, second line; Abisso, fourth assistant.
How does Fiorentina arrive?

On the other hand, Fiorentina had a difficult season in the last edition of Serie A as they did not finish as they would have liked because they stagnated in the middle of the overall table without aspirations of playing Champions Europa League, much less of champion, but also without danger of relegation. However, Fiorentina want revenge and will want to take advantage of the first games to stay in the best way. Fiorentina are coming from a friendly match against OFI Crete where they managed a one-goal draw.

How does Genoa arrive?

The Genoa club, who were in Italy's second division (Serie B) finished the 2022-2023 season dreaming and achieved promotion to Serie A to be able to play in one of the best leagues in the world. Genoa finished last season in second place to get their ticket to the first division along with Frosinone, Genoa and Cagliari, but they will have to take advantage of their home games to manage to stay in that category. Their most recent match was in their debut in the Coppa Italia with a heart-stopping encounter against Modena that ended in a thrilling 4-3 win in favor of the Genoese.

Matchday 1

Some of the European competitions are back, and this afternoon, the first date of the 2023-2024 Italian Serie A season will be played, where many Italian teams will want to start with the right foot in this competition. On this occasion, two teams, Genoa and Fiorentina, will face each other to make their debut in this new season. Will Genoa be able to win or will Fiorentina do it?
The match will be played at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium

The match between Genoa - Fiorentina will be played at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, in Genoa, Italy. Kickoff is scheduled at 2:45 pm (CDMX).
 
Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Serie A match: Genoa vs Fiorentina Live Updates! 

My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!

