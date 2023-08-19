Wolves vs Brighton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Player to watch from Brighton: Evan Ferguson
The 18-year-old Irish striker could be the future of Brighton, and he proved it last season scoring 6 goals and 2 assists in just 19 games (and in many of them he didn't start). This season he already showed that he can do a lot in little time, since he ended the match against Luton last matchday with a goal 15 minutes after entering the pitch. Will he appear tomorrow against Wolves?
Player to watch from Wolves: Daniel Podence
The 27 year old Portuguese attacker had a decent season in the 22/23 campaign. Wolves is not a team that scores many goal, but he was one of their goalscorers. He scored 6 goals and 1 assist in 32 matches. Will he play tomorrow against Brighton?
Bolivia:10:00 am
Colombia:8:00 am
Argentina: 11:00 am
Brasil: 11:00 am
Chile:9:00 am
Ecuador:8:00 am
USA. (ET): 10:00 am
Spain: 15:00 pm
Mexico: 8:00 am
Paraguay: 10:00 am
Peru: 8:00 am
Uruguay:10:00 am
Venezuela: 9:00 am
Last XI from Wolves
Jose Sa; Rayan Ait Nouri, Max Kilman, Craig Dawson, Nelson Semedo; Mattheus Nunes, Mario Lemina, Joao Gomes, Pedro Neto; Matheus Cunha, Pablo Sarabia
Last XI from Brighton
Jason Steele; James Milner, Jean Paule Van Hecke, Lewis Dunk; Pervis Estupiñán; Pascal Gross, Mahmoud Dahoud; Solly March, Joao Pedro, Kaoru Mitoma; Danny Welbeck
Brighton come from a good first match
Roberto De Zerbi's team started really well the first game of their Premier League campaign, since they faced the recently promoted, and their Premier League debut, Luton Town. They played a really good match, since they destroyed Luton 4-1 with goals from Solly March, Joao Pedro, Evan Ferguson and Simon Adingra. Will Brighton keep their good run tomorrow?
Wolves come from a tough loss
Wolves recently lost their manager Julen Lopetegui, and before the season started they had no manager, so Wolves appointed Gary O'Neil as their manager, and they had a really good first match against Manchester United, but unfortunately they lost the game 1-0. Also, Gary O'Niel's team was robbed, since they did not give a clear penalty and Wolves lost. Can they redeem themselves tomorrow from their lost in Monday?
Where will the match be?
The Molineux Stadium, located in Wolverhampton, England, will host this duel between Brighton that looks to be unbeaten in his second match and Wolves that looks to accumulate their first points of the season. This stadium has a capacity for 32,050 fans.
